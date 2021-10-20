Andrew Cuomo's Former Top Aide Melissa DeRosa Is Getting Divorced. Here's What We Know
Melissa DeRosa, former aide to Andrew Cuomo, is going her separate ways with her husband, Matthew Wing.
The now ex couple tied the knot back in August 2016, three years after they met while both working for Cuomo. Their lavish big day was confirmed in a marriage announcement published by The New York Times, which revealed sparks flew when DeRosa joined the team as the politician's communications director and Wing was already working for Cuomo as his press secretary. Wing has since gone on to become Head of Work Communications for Uber.
In what may have been a bad omen, the now disgraced Cuomo attended the couple's big day and "gave a warm and light-hearted speech," according to Daily News, but, despite having the ability to, did not officiate their ceremony.
It was six years later when DeRosa hit really the headlines again, resigning from her job with Cuomo after he was accused of sexually assaulting multiple women, which he has denied. In a statement obtained by CNN, DeRosa said, "It has been the greatest honor of my life to serve the people of New York for the past 10 years. New Yorkers' resilience, strength, and optimism through the most difficult times has inspired me every day. Personally, the past two years have been emotionally and mentally trying."
Now, DeRosa — who has no fan in Megyn Kelly — is making another statement as her and Wing's split went public.
Are Melissa DeRosa and Matthew Wing still friends?
Melissa DeRosa and Matthew Wing confirmed their split in a joint statement issued to New York Post, in which the former Andrew Cuomo employees said, "Despite the fact that this chapter in our lives is ending, we are and always will be very close friends."
As for what happened between them, a source claimed to the outlet that the two "grew apart" and had reportedly been living apart for around a year before confirming their split to the world. "Their marriage broke down over time, and it was exacerbated during COVID," the insider continued, noting that the distance also appeared to be an issue as DeRosa had been working in Albany, while Wing was working on the opposite side of the country in San Francisco. They're thought to have secretly begun divorce proceedings in the spring after they both knew "the marriage had run its course," but are still thought to be on friendly terms.
It sounds like the twosome are wasting no time in dividing things up now their divorce is public news either. Daily Mail reported that the couple are selling the Brooklyn Heights home they shared together and are looking for a whopping $2.59 million for the lavish pad.
Amid the split, DeRosa has been spending her time away from her Brooklyn Heights pad and getting in some quality time with her family by visiting her sister's Cape Cod home.