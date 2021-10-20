Andrew Cuomo's Former Top Aide Melissa DeRosa Is Getting Divorced. Here's What We Know

Melissa DeRosa, former aide to Andrew Cuomo, is going her separate ways with her husband, Matthew Wing.

The now ex couple tied the knot back in August 2016, three years after they met while both working for Cuomo. Their lavish big day was confirmed in a marriage announcement published by The New York Times, which revealed sparks flew when DeRosa joined the team as the politician's communications director and Wing was already working for Cuomo as his press secretary. Wing has since gone on to become Head of Work Communications for Uber.

In what may have been a bad omen, the now disgraced Cuomo attended the couple's big day and "gave a warm and light-hearted speech," according to Daily News, but, despite having the ability to, did not officiate their ceremony.

It was six years later when DeRosa hit really the headlines again, resigning from her job with Cuomo after he was accused of sexually assaulting multiple women, which he has denied. In a statement obtained by CNN, DeRosa said, "It has been the greatest honor of my life to serve the people of New York for the past 10 years. New Yorkers' resilience, strength, and optimism through the most difficult times has inspired me every day. Personally, the past two years have been emotionally and mentally trying."

Now, DeRosa — who has no fan in Megyn Kelly — is making another statement as her and Wing's split went public.