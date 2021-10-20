Coco Rocha Gives This Advice To Aspiring Models - Exclusive

Having been in the industry since the age of 14, supermodel Coco Rocha has plenty of wisdom to impart to those who want to follow in her professional footsteps. Soon after being scouted at a dance competition, the Canadian native began strutting her stuff on runways around the world, eventually making a name for herself as "the world's first digital supermodel."

In an exclusive interview, Nicki Swift sat down with the multitalented author, model, wife, and mom of three. Although her long career may seem ultra-glam — full of international travel, magazine covers, and photoshoots, all while sporting high-end designer labels — she assured us that the life of a model is not all that it appears to be. In fact, she explained, it can be lonely at times.

With her close to 20 years of experience, Rocha, now 33, has a lot to share, and part of her mission is to give back to the ones who will come after her. A famous example of this mentoring is when we saw her on an episode of "Keeping Up With the Kardashians" with Kylie and Kendall Jenner. In 2018, she decided to take these lessons to the next level by launching the Coco Rocha Model Camp to train the next generation of people trying to make it in the business. So what advice does she give to aspiring models? What she told us may surprise you.