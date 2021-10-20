How Did Gabby Petito's Mom React When She Saw The Original Police Cam Footage Of Her Daughter?

As Gabby Petito's mother, Nicole Schmidt, later said in an interview with "60 Minutes Australia" (via People), the footage of her daughter taken by officers two weeks before she disappeared was "hard to watch." Describing the experience, Schmidt said she "wanted to jump through the screen and rescue" her daughter. "I saw a young girl that needed someone to just hug her and keep her safe. I just felt so bad for her," she explained, adding, "I wish that she reached out to me."

Schmidt's thoughts about the love she had for her daughter are very much in the vein of other mothers of missing children — a discussion which coverage of Petito's murder has sparked, especially in relation to other missing persons cases involving Black and Indigenous people (namely women), people of color in general, and/or those a part of the LGBTQ+ community. In the weeks following the initial news of Petito's disappearance, discourse over "missing white woman syndrome" has led to renewed interest in cases similar to Petito's. Among them was that of 30-year-old Lauren Cho, a native of New Jersey who went missing while traveling in California in June. Her remains were reportedly found earlier this month, per CNN.

If you or someone you know is dealing with domestic abuse, you can call the National Domestic Violence Hotline at 1−800−799−7233. You can also find more information, resources, and support at their website.