Douglas Emhoff's Birthday Tribute To Kamala Harris Sparks Strong Reactions
There's something about witnessing a couple in love, especially when the two people have been through thick and thin together — like Vice President Kamala Harris and her husband, Douglas Emhoff. The couple have been married since 2014, after meeting on a blind date, according to Insider. Harris even admitted on "CBS Sunday Morning" in January that she Googled Emhoff before their first date. Emhoff was surprised about the admission, but laughed it off as they both gushed about each other on camera.
While the two have been married for almost a decade, they aren't shy about their affection toward each other in public and act as if they just fell in love yesterday. Emhoff, for instance, supported Harris on her campaign trail and has become a well-liked second gentleman of the United States because of his social media interactions with her. In fact, his Twitter biography even lists himself as a "proud husband" of Harris.
With such high expectations about their love, Emhoff didn't disappoint fans when he posted his birthday tribute to Harris on October 20. Find out what sweet words Emhoff said and why fans had such strong reactions below.
Douglas Emhoff and Kamala Harris have a love that could make some envious
Kamala Harris turned 57 on October 20, and husband Douglas Emhoff posted a sweet message on Twitter to wish her a Happy Birthday. "No matter what's going on, you are always filled with so much joy, love, and smiles," Emhoff wrote alongside a selfie of both of them. "Happy Birthday, @VP. Love you." Aww!
But it wasn't just us who were feeling the feels, as fans of the couple commented under the post about their sweetness. "I love them!" one user wrote, while another user tweeted, "Awwww the post we've longed all morning for is here!!! Happy birthday to your beautiful, loving wife!!! Two [goats!]." Emhoff's birthday tribute mirrored Harris' own a week ago when she celebrated his birthday on October 13. "Happy Birthday to my best friend and partner," Harris wrote on Twitter with a photo of her and Emhoff arm in arm while attending a public engagement. Their smiles showed off how much they love each other.
Emhoff knew he loved Harris the moment he met her, as he wrote in an essay for GQ prior to the inauguration. "The moment I met Kamala, I knew I was in love. Not just because of who she is — the warm, funny, and compassionate woman who grounds our family — but also because of the deep resolve with which she fights for the causes she believes in." And we love how he loves her, too!