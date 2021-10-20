Douglas Emhoff's Birthday Tribute To Kamala Harris Sparks Strong Reactions

There's something about witnessing a couple in love, especially when the two people have been through thick and thin together — like Vice President Kamala Harris and her husband, Douglas Emhoff. The couple have been married since 2014, after meeting on a blind date, according to Insider. Harris even admitted on "CBS Sunday Morning" in January that she Googled Emhoff before their first date. Emhoff was surprised about the admission, but laughed it off as they both gushed about each other on camera.

While the two have been married for almost a decade, they aren't shy about their affection toward each other in public and act as if they just fell in love yesterday. Emhoff, for instance, supported Harris on her campaign trail and has become a well-liked second gentleman of the United States because of his social media interactions with her. In fact, his Twitter biography even lists himself as a "proud husband" of Harris.

With such high expectations about their love, Emhoff didn't disappoint fans when he posted his birthday tribute to Harris on October 20. Find out what sweet words Emhoff said and why fans had such strong reactions below.