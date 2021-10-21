How Meghan And Harry Have Influenced What People Name Their Babies

When talking about the stresses of pregnancy, there's one major factor people often forget to include: picking out a name for your newborn. It has to flow nicely with your surname, be easy to spell, and, most importantly, be tease-proof. Of course, many parents disregard this completely and pick something weird and wacky, but there's some evidence that unusual names could hinder future job prospects. And yet, even if you play it safe and stick with something traditional, it might end up with negative connotations down the line. After all, who could foresee the fall of Karen? In these difficult scenarios, people look to their role models for advice. And who better than two-time parents and sort-of royals, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle?

Harry and Meghan have already made a, ahem, name for themselves when it comes to names. At their wedding, the Archbishop of Canterbury announced them using their given first names, "Henry" and "Rachel" (via Good Housekeeping), prompting many people to go, "Who?" And now it seems they have been making waves in the field of baby names, as well. How's so?