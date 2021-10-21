Will Princess Charlotte Inherit Princess Diana's Most Coveted Heirloom?

Many little girls dream of being a princess one day but Princess Charlotte, the daughter of Prince William and Kate Middleton, doesn't have to dream — that's actually her reality. While Charlotte may never be queen, she does get to carry the title of princess for the rest of her life. The title comes with certain perks, like never needing a regular job and getting to rub elbows with world leaders.

Additionally, if you're well versed in your royal fashion, you'll already know that the royal ladies get to wear jewels from other royals when they attend big events. In 2019 Meghan Markle paid tribute to Princess Diana when she dawned one of her gold bangles to an event and most notably Diana's infamous aquamarine ring, which Meghan wore to her wedding reception, per Elle. Kate has also been known to repurpose her late-mother-in-laws jewelry, such as her South Sea Pearl earrings or her massive engagement ring, per Town and Country.

So if Meghan has the bracelets and Kate's got the earrings, then where does that leave Charlotte? What might she inherit from her grandmother?