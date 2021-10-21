Will Princess Charlotte Inherit Princess Diana's Most Coveted Heirloom?
Many little girls dream of being a princess one day but Princess Charlotte, the daughter of Prince William and Kate Middleton, doesn't have to dream — that's actually her reality. While Charlotte may never be queen, she does get to carry the title of princess for the rest of her life. The title comes with certain perks, like never needing a regular job and getting to rub elbows with world leaders.
Additionally, if you're well versed in your royal fashion, you'll already know that the royal ladies get to wear jewels from other royals when they attend big events. In 2019 Meghan Markle paid tribute to Princess Diana when she dawned one of her gold bangles to an event and most notably Diana's infamous aquamarine ring, which Meghan wore to her wedding reception, per Elle. Kate has also been known to repurpose her late-mother-in-laws jewelry, such as her South Sea Pearl earrings or her massive engagement ring, per Town and Country.
So if Meghan has the bracelets and Kate's got the earrings, then where does that leave Charlotte? What might she inherit from her grandmother?
Charlotte is eager for Diana's tiara
Rumor has it that when Princess Charlotte gets a little older she might get one of her late grandmother Princess Diana's most coveted heirlooms. Sources close to the royal family let slip that as Charlotte is the eldest granddaughter she'll get whichever heirlooms she wants long before Lilibet (Meghan and Harry's daughter) will get a chance, per GoodtoKnow.
Charlotte will likely want to go for the Spencer Tiara, which is currently in her uncle Charles Spencer's possession. However, it's not just Charlotte who has her eye on the tiara either, "William is close with his uncle and has asked if his mother's namesake tiara can be given to Charlotte someday," a source told the outlet. "William is quite aware the Earl has daughters of his own, but the two have agreed that Diana's iconic piece belongs to her first granddaughter." The Spencer Tiara is historically significant because Diana wore it on her wedding day to Prince Charles. It is notably also not part of the royal repertoire of jewels, belonging solely to the Spencer family, making it especially unique, per Cosmopolitan.
What's more, Charlotte is reportedly very much aware she'll get the coveted tiara one day. "Lotte knows all about her 'Granny Diana' – after all, Diana is one of her middle names. She's also seen pictures of her wearing the tiara," a source told New Idea. "Charlotte is more than aware that she's a princess, and she's already got plastic tiaras and gowns to play dress-ups in. It's very cute."