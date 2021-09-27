How Meghan Markle Made A Subtle Tribute To Princess Diana On Her Recent NYC Trip

Princess Diana is never far from the minds of her sons, Prince William and Prince Harry. The two have spoken out about their late mother in the wake of her death on multiple occasions, with Harry in particular candidly speaking out about the impact losing Diana had on him. The two, who were only young when Diana died in a car accident, even reunited to honor her legacy in early July when they joined forces amid reported tension to view a statue designed in Diana's honor.

But it's not just Diana's two boys who always have her in their hearts, as the princes' wives have also been known to pay tribute to the late icon in their own ways over the years.

William's wife, Kate Middleton, has repeatedly honored Diana through her clothing choices, including to a big royal event in both 2016 and 2017. Kate attended the annual diplomatic reception at Buckingham Palace alongside her husband's family members wearing a stunning tiara that was said to be a favorite of her late mothers-in-law. According to People, the tiara is called the Cambridge Lover's Knot and has been in the royal family for generations.

Meghan has also been known to show her admiration for Diana and made quite the statement in honor of the late royal with a touching choice of accessory while out in New York City with her husband.