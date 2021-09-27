How Meghan Markle Made A Subtle Tribute To Princess Diana On Her Recent NYC Trip
Princess Diana is never far from the minds of her sons, Prince William and Prince Harry. The two have spoken out about their late mother in the wake of her death on multiple occasions, with Harry in particular candidly speaking out about the impact losing Diana had on him. The two, who were only young when Diana died in a car accident, even reunited to honor her legacy in early July when they joined forces amid reported tension to view a statue designed in Diana's honor.
But it's not just Diana's two boys who always have her in their hearts, as the princes' wives have also been known to pay tribute to the late icon in their own ways over the years.
William's wife, Kate Middleton, has repeatedly honored Diana through her clothing choices, including to a big royal event in both 2016 and 2017. Kate attended the annual diplomatic reception at Buckingham Palace alongside her husband's family members wearing a stunning tiara that was said to be a favorite of her late mothers-in-law. According to People, the tiara is called the Cambridge Lover's Knot and has been in the royal family for generations.
Meghan has also been known to show her admiration for Diana and made quite the statement in honor of the late royal with a touching choice of accessory while out in New York City with her husband.
Meghan Markle honored Princess Diana with poignant accessories
Meghan Markle made sure her husband Prince Harry's mom, the late Princess Diana, was with them in spirit when they stepped out in New York City together. Harry and the former "Suits" actor were spotted on September 25 at the New York branch of the Global Citizen Festival where she held a poignant bag and rocked a very precious watch.
According to Daily Mail, Meghan opted for Christian Dior's black Lady D-Lite bag. As for what that initial stands for? You guessed it! Diana. The bag used to be known as the Chouchou, but its name was changed in 1996 to celebrate Princess Diana (who was formerly known as Lady Diana Spencer) carrying it. It's believed it was given to her as a gift from the former First Lady of France, Bernadette Chirac, when Diana visited Paris in 1995. Those wanting to get their hands on the bag will have to pay a royal price tag for it though, as Dior lists it for $4,900.
As for Meghan's watch, it's thought that was Diana's Cartier Tank Française. It's believed to be the exact one that belonged to Diana, so it's going to set anyone looking to get their hands on it even more. Though it's not likely Prince Harry or Meghan will want to part with it, Founder of Prestige Pawnbrokers, James Constantinou, estimated to Express the jewelry could be worth a whopping $586,000.
Fit for a princess, indeed.