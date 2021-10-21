Adele Reveals The Biggest Risk She Has Ever Took
Adele's musical comeback is officially underway following a five-year hiatus, and she's letting fans in on her life. Yes, she hosted "Saturday Night Live" in 2020 and has stayed (hilariously) active on social media, but she keeps her personal life at bay from fans. In fact, not much is known about her love life ever since she and her husband of seven years, Simon Konecki, announced their split in 2019. "Adele and her partner have separated," her rep. told the Associated Press at the time. "They are committed to raising their son together lovingly. As always they ask for privacy. There will be no further comment." You can't get much more at bay than that!
The couple finalized their divorce two years later, per People, after agreeing to joint custody. And up until recently, Adele has kept quiet about what led to the end of her marriage. She told British Vogue the relationship "just wasn't right for me any more," adding, "I didn't want to end up like a lot of other people I knew. I wasn't miserable miserable, but I would have been miserable had I not put myself first. But, yeah, nothing bad happened or anything like that."
Now, as Adele gears up to release her new album "30," she's provided another detail about the breakup during Vogue's new "73 Questions" segment.
Adele said leaving her ex wasn't easy
There's a lot to unpack from Adele's "73* Questions" video with Vogue released on October 21 – including details about her highly anticipated fourth studio album, "30." Arguably one of the most interesting moments came when she addressed her marriage to Simon Konecki. Though she didn't share too many details, when the narrator asked her what the "biggest risk" she's ever taken was, she replied: "Leaving my marriage."
Adele also said her new album is "definitely my most personal one yet" and that she cries when she sings her new songs. She revealed the song "Remedy," which she wrote for her nine-year-old son Angelo — whom she shares with her ex-husband — was the easiest track to write. She added she never leaves home without her earrings, and her dream duet partner is Chris Stapleton.
Elsewhere in her interview, Adele shared when fans will get to see her live in concert. "As soon as possible," the "Easy on Me" singer said. "I'm ready to go. Really ... It's just up to COVID. So just keep on wearing your masks and don't be spreading that Delta and who knows?" As for what she'd be doing if she was an artist, Adele admitted, "I really want it to be an English teacher before all this happened. So I'd like to think that I'd be doing that." Adele's "30" drops on November 13, and as we wait with bated breath, we love how she's opening up!