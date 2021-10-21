Adele Reveals The Biggest Risk She Has Ever Took

Adele's musical comeback is officially underway following a five-year hiatus, and she's letting fans in on her life. Yes, she hosted "Saturday Night Live" in 2020 and has stayed (hilariously) active on social media, but she keeps her personal life at bay from fans. In fact, not much is known about her love life ever since she and her husband of seven years, Simon Konecki, announced their split in 2019. "Adele and her partner have separated," her rep. told the Associated Press at the time. "They are committed to raising their son together lovingly. As always they ask for privacy. There will be no further comment." You can't get much more at bay than that!

The couple finalized their divorce two years later, per People, after agreeing to joint custody. And up until recently, Adele has kept quiet about what led to the end of her marriage. She told British Vogue the relationship "just wasn't right for me any more," adding, "I didn't want to end up like a lot of other people I knew. I wasn't miserable miserable, but I would have been miserable had I not put myself first. But, yeah, nothing bad happened or anything like that."

Now, as Adele gears up to release her new album "30," she's provided another detail about the breakup during Vogue's new "73 Questions" segment.