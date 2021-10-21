The 'Shady' Halloween Costume True Chose For Khloe Kardashian

During her appearance on "Ellen," Khloé Kardashian dished on her Halloween plans. "Kendall normally has a birthday party every Halloween," she explained. "And I'm not sure if she's doing that yet ... But I know prior, we all go to Kim's." She then revealed that her daughter True will be dressing as the Disney princess Moana. Awww!

But this cute moment soon took an uncomfortable turn, as she then revealed the costume her daughter decided on for her. "And she wants me to be Pua, the pig," Khloé said, to laughter from the audience. "So, it's a little shady of her, but that's okay," she continued. "I will be Pua for True." Ellen DeGeneres gave her plaudits for being a good sport, saying, "You're a good mother."

This wouldn't be the first time Khloé has dressed up as a pig, either. Back in 2014, she posted a behind-the-scenes photo on her Instagram in which she is wearing a pink pig mask and pretending to take a bite out of a giant inflatable donut. "I can never stay serious for too long," she wrote in the caption. The Kardashians have come a long way since then. The seven-year-old photo has over 400,000 likes; in contrast, Khloé's most recent post has 1.3 million — and as of writing, it's only been up for two hours!