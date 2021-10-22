Stassi Schroeder's Husband Beau Clark Reveals Heartbreaking Loss

"Vanderpump Rules" alum Stassi Schroeder and her husband Beau Clark have been on quite a wild ride for the past year. Like many couples, their wedding plans were put on hold due to the COVID-19 pandemic, forcing them to adapt. "Today would've been our wedding day," Stassi wrote in an Instagram post in October 2020. "We went and did it anyway." The attached video showed her and Beau exchanging vows outside while dressed in casual attire. Stassi revealed that she and Beau were officially wed in September, but she still planned on having her dream ceremony. "Hopefully Italian dream wedding Oct 2021," she wrote. It appears that Stassi's Italian dream wedding has yet to take place, but there's still a week left in October.

The couple's lives took another dramatic turn in January when Stassi gave birth to their first child, Hartford Charlie Rose Clark, People reported. Her middle names are not an homage to disgraced former newsman Charlie Rose, but rather to dear members of her parents' families — Charlie and Rose are the names of Beau's father and Stassi's grandmother. "We are feeling so blessed and grateful to have a beautiful and most importantly, healthy baby girl," they told the magazine.

In the midst of all these positive changes, though, Beau recently revealed a sad one.