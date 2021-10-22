Stassi Schroeder's Husband Beau Clark Reveals Heartbreaking Loss
"Vanderpump Rules" alum Stassi Schroeder and her husband Beau Clark have been on quite a wild ride for the past year. Like many couples, their wedding plans were put on hold due to the COVID-19 pandemic, forcing them to adapt. "Today would've been our wedding day," Stassi wrote in an Instagram post in October 2020. "We went and did it anyway." The attached video showed her and Beau exchanging vows outside while dressed in casual attire. Stassi revealed that she and Beau were officially wed in September, but she still planned on having her dream ceremony. "Hopefully Italian dream wedding Oct 2021," she wrote. It appears that Stassi's Italian dream wedding has yet to take place, but there's still a week left in October.
The couple's lives took another dramatic turn in January when Stassi gave birth to their first child, Hartford Charlie Rose Clark, People reported. Her middle names are not an homage to disgraced former newsman Charlie Rose, but rather to dear members of her parents' families — Charlie and Rose are the names of Beau's father and Stassi's grandmother. "We are feeling so blessed and grateful to have a beautiful and most importantly, healthy baby girl," they told the magazine.
In the midst of all these positive changes, though, Beau recently revealed a sad one.
Beau Clark's dad passed away in August
Shortly after Beau Clark became a dad himself, he unfortunately lost his own. Beau revealed in an Instagram post that he lost his dad back in August and was continuing to process it. "A hard, up and down emotional rollercoaster, but mostly I feel numb," he wrote. "Normal feelings when a parent dies I guess." Beau also made a point to appreciate the commitment his dad made to him even though they were not related by blood. "... I want to do a Shout-Out to the men out there, who step up to the plate and become Dads to kids who aren't theirs," he wrote. "Anyone can be a father, but takes a lot to be a great dad! My dad Charlie was that!"
Based on his Instagram, it appears that Beau is trying to emulate his dad with his baby daughter, Hartford. He frequently posts photos of himself smiling with the baby, like this photo from September, or this video of him helping her learn to stand up for the first time. Our hearts go out to Beau and his family.