The Truth About Elizabeth Grace Lindley And Scott Disick

Scott Disick may have found a new lady to get his mind off of ex Kourtney Kardashian's engagement with Travis Barker. The eldest Kardashian sister got engaged to Travis on October 17 with her family in attendance. Kourtney and Travis have been friends for years, but took their relationship to the next level earlier this year, making things Instagram official in February. "Forever," she wrote when announcing the engagement.

The two have spent the past six months enjoying each other's company, going on steamy motorcycle rides, and flying out on vacations, per Us Weekly. Kourtney has also reportedly helped Travis get over his fear of flying, as the drummer had developed post-traumatic disorder after being involved in a near-fatal plane crash in 2008.

While Kourtney and the Kardashian clan have been over the moon about her engagement, a person who hasn't been happy is Scott Disick, who has been having a hard time with the news. Scott, of course, had an on-and off-relationship with Kourtney for the past ten years and shares two children with her. They never got engaged and Scott has been in numerous relationships with models and influencers in the past few years. The trend, it seems, has continued, as Scott has been spotted out with model Elizabeth Grace Lindley.