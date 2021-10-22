The Truth About Elizabeth Grace Lindley And Scott Disick
Scott Disick may have found a new lady to get his mind off of ex Kourtney Kardashian's engagement with Travis Barker. The eldest Kardashian sister got engaged to Travis on October 17 with her family in attendance. Kourtney and Travis have been friends for years, but took their relationship to the next level earlier this year, making things Instagram official in February. "Forever," she wrote when announcing the engagement.
The two have spent the past six months enjoying each other's company, going on steamy motorcycle rides, and flying out on vacations, per Us Weekly. Kourtney has also reportedly helped Travis get over his fear of flying, as the drummer had developed post-traumatic disorder after being involved in a near-fatal plane crash in 2008.
While Kourtney and the Kardashian clan have been over the moon about her engagement, a person who hasn't been happy is Scott Disick, who has been having a hard time with the news. Scott, of course, had an on-and off-relationship with Kourtney for the past ten years and shares two children with her. They never got engaged and Scott has been in numerous relationships with models and influencers in the past few years. The trend, it seems, has continued, as Scott has been spotted out with model Elizabeth Grace Lindley.
Scott Disick was spotted out hanging with Elizabeth Grace Lindley
Scott Disick has wasted no time getting himself back on the dating scene after ex Kourtney Kardashian announced her engagement. The Daily Mail reports that Scott was seen out with model Elizabeth Grace Lindley in West Hollywood, California on October 21. They were accompanied by a group of friends, but "left together in a chauffeured car," after partying until Friday morning. Scott was dressed casually in a black zipped hoodie and khaki shorts, while Lindley wore a black mini dress and leather boots. The two were spotted chatting side-by-side as they walked to their car.
Based on her Instagram feed, Lindley is a model and socialite. Their sighting comes after Scott broke up with Amelia Hamlin in September, after a year of dating. At the time of their breakup, a source told People that Scott "has slowly been dating, but is not serious with anyone." The source added that Disick is focused on spending time with his kids.
While Scott hasn't confirmed anything about Lindley — 15 years his junior, per the Daily Mail — being his new love, it's safe to say that he's getting his mind off Kourtney's engagement by doing something he knows well; going out and, perhaps, putting himself out there.