Who Does Adele Prefer Between Prince Harry And Prince William?
Adele is gearing up for her big comeback to the music charts with the upcoming release of her fourth studio album, "30," which will drop on November 19 — after a six-year hiatus.
The British singer-songwriter first teased fans about the new album when mysterious "30" billboards appeared across the world. Then, in October, Adele finally released new music with "Easy on Me," the first single off "30." Since then, the artist has been making headlines thanks to her pre-album press-tour, including answering "73 Questions" with Vogue. In the interview, Adele opened up about her big move overseas, and how her "sarcastic humor doesn't actually travel" well across the pond. "Typical Brit, wearing a tracksuit in 90-degree weather," she joked while giving a tour of her Los Angeles home.
But Vogue had more questions in mind — including one about Adele's interest in Prince William and Prince Harry. The singer had previously opened up about her relationships with fellow stars in the industry, telling Glamour in 2011, "I've been on a few dates with celebrities but I don't like it. You go out and everyone looks at you both," she explained. Still, it's clear that Adele does have a crush on one of the princes...
Adele picked Prince Harry over Prince William, and we think we know why
In the Vogue's "73 Questions" interview, Adele took the outlet through her Los Angeles home, where she revealed everything from her favorite Beyoncé album ("Sasha Fierce") to the fact that she's now a self-proclaimed "homebody" due to the COVID-19 pandemic and subsequent quarantine. In the Q&A's "This or That" segment, the "Hello" singer also answered the age-old question: which royal does she prefer, Prince Harry or Prince William?
"Prince...," Adele teased with a smile, "Harry." But believe it or not, this actually wasn't the first time the "Someone Like You" singer confessed her crush on the ginger-haired prince. In fact, she's had heart-eyes for him for at least a decade. Back in a 2011 interview with Glamour magazine, Adele admitted that she has a little thing for the Duke of Sussex. "I'm after Prince Harry. I know I said I wouldn't go out with a ginger, but it's Prince Harry!" she said. "I'd be a real duchess then. I'd love a night out with him, he seems like a right laugh."
Although the artist is British royalty in the eyes of her fans, Adele has yet to meet the actual royal family. But we'll certainly be watching when that moment finally happens — and Meghan Markle might be, too.