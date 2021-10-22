Who Does Adele Prefer Between Prince Harry And Prince William?

Adele is gearing up for her big comeback to the music charts with the upcoming release of her fourth studio album, "30," which will drop on November 19 — after a six-year hiatus.

The British singer-songwriter first teased fans about the new album when mysterious "30" billboards appeared across the world. Then, in October, Adele finally released new music with "Easy on Me," the first single off "30." Since then, the artist has been making headlines thanks to her pre-album press-tour, including answering "73 Questions" with Vogue. In the interview, Adele opened up about her big move overseas, and how her "sarcastic humor doesn't actually travel" well across the pond. "Typical Brit, wearing a tracksuit in 90-degree weather," she joked while giving a tour of her Los Angeles home.

But Vogue had more questions in mind — including one about Adele's interest in Prince William and Prince Harry. The singer had previously opened up about her relationships with fellow stars in the industry, telling Glamour in 2011, "I've been on a few dates with celebrities but I don't like it. You go out and everyone looks at you both," she explained. Still, it's clear that Adele does have a crush on one of the princes...