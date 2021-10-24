What Does Donald Trump Jr. Think Of Donald Trump's New Social Media App?

Ever since major social networks banned former President Donald Trump on their platforms for inciting the January 6 insurrection (and generally breaking platform rules), many of his supporters had been wondering when he'll be making his big return online. The answer was revealed on October 20 when Trump Media & Technology Group announced in a press release that Donald has formed a public company that will launch a social media platform called TRUTH Social, aiming to create a space to "stand up to the tyranny of Big Tech."

"We live in a world where the Taliban has a huge presence on Twitter, yet your favorite American President has been silenced," Donald shared in the press release, explaining his reasoning behind TRUTH Social. "This is unacceptable. I am excited to send out my first TRUTH on TRUTH Social very soon."

While fans will have to wait until November for Donald Trump's first message, one person who cannot wait for the launch is his eldest son, Donald Trump Jr. Find out what he thinks about his dad becoming the new Mark Zuckerberg below.