What Does Donald Trump Jr. Think Of Donald Trump's New Social Media App?
Ever since major social networks banned former President Donald Trump on their platforms for inciting the January 6 insurrection (and generally breaking platform rules), many of his supporters had been wondering when he'll be making his big return online. The answer was revealed on October 20 when Trump Media & Technology Group announced in a press release that Donald has formed a public company that will launch a social media platform called TRUTH Social, aiming to create a space to "stand up to the tyranny of Big Tech."
"We live in a world where the Taliban has a huge presence on Twitter, yet your favorite American President has been silenced," Donald shared in the press release, explaining his reasoning behind TRUTH Social. "This is unacceptable. I am excited to send out my first TRUTH on TRUTH Social very soon."
While fans will have to wait until November for Donald Trump's first message, one person who cannot wait for the launch is his eldest son, Donald Trump Jr. Find out what he thinks about his dad becoming the new Mark Zuckerberg below.
Donald Trump Jr. called his father's new platform 'exciting'
Although TRUTH Social won't be fully rolled out until early 2022, Donald Trump Jr. thinks the new social media platform will revolutionize how Americans communicate. "It's going to be exciting and we're looking to give a voice back to the American people," Donald Jr. told Sean Hannity on Fox News on October 20. "What we are trying to do is create a big tent, an open and free network for people to be able to communicate, to exercise your First Amendment rights." He said that the goal is to "return our voice back to those who need it and who want it," adding that the platform is aimed at "conservatives everywhere."
Besides giving Americans a voice, Donald Jr. also believes that the platform will "cancel cancel culture" and "push back against the tyranny of big tech," because it doesn't enforce censorship or violation rules that led to his father's suspensions on other platforms. "I think America has been waiting for this," he added.
While the verdict is still out on whether TRUTH Social will be a success, Don Jr. may want to relay to his father Donald Trump that there's been a problem with the platform violating a software licensing agreement, according to The Verge, and he could get sued again.