Former Advisor To Donald Trump Reveals What He Really Wants Regarding Joe Biden

Donald Trump hasn't officially admitted he didn't win the 2020 election, but the former president is making headlines over his decision to run again in 2024. Ever since he left the White House, Trump has teased a return to power. But will he really go for it in 2024? It depends on who you ask.

In July 2021, Trump expert Michael Wolff — who authored three books about the 45th president — wrote in a column in The New York Times, "This is why I know the obvious: Donald Trump will run for president again." He added, "He can't be Donald Trump without a claim on the presidency. He can't hold the attention and devotion of the Republican Party if he is not both once and future king — and why would he ever give that up?" Wolff also said that Democrats believe Trump's legal challenges will stop him from running, "But in Mr. Trump's logic, this will run the opposite way: Running for president is the best way to directly challenge the prosecutors."

Former Trump communications director Anthony Scaramucci believes the success of the former president's media company could impact his 2024 campaign. Scaramucci told CNBC's "Squawk Box," "The more it goes up, the less likelihood Donald Trump is running for president in 2024." An October Quinnipiac poll also revealed 78% of Republicans want him to run in 2024. And now, a former White House adviser revealed how Trump really feels about potentially running against Joe Biden in 2024.