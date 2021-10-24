Former Advisor To Donald Trump Reveals What He Really Wants Regarding Joe Biden
Donald Trump hasn't officially admitted he didn't win the 2020 election, but the former president is making headlines over his decision to run again in 2024. Ever since he left the White House, Trump has teased a return to power. But will he really go for it in 2024? It depends on who you ask.
In July 2021, Trump expert Michael Wolff — who authored three books about the 45th president — wrote in a column in The New York Times, "This is why I know the obvious: Donald Trump will run for president again." He added, "He can't be Donald Trump without a claim on the presidency. He can't hold the attention and devotion of the Republican Party if he is not both once and future king — and why would he ever give that up?" Wolff also said that Democrats believe Trump's legal challenges will stop him from running, "But in Mr. Trump's logic, this will run the opposite way: Running for president is the best way to directly challenge the prosecutors."
Former Trump communications director Anthony Scaramucci believes the success of the former president's media company could impact his 2024 campaign. Scaramucci told CNBC's "Squawk Box," "The more it goes up, the less likelihood Donald Trump is running for president in 2024." An October Quinnipiac poll also revealed 78% of Republicans want him to run in 2024. And now, a former White House adviser revealed how Trump really feels about potentially running against Joe Biden in 2024.
David Gergen says Trump is 'hungry' to run against Biden
According to a former White House adviser, Donald Trump is "very, very hungry" to run against President Joe Biden in 2024. On October 22, David Gergen told CNN, "I think it's going to take something hugely unexpected ... or a dramatic change in his health or prison sentence to stop him." Gergen, an adviser to four presidents, also told CNN's Anderson Cooper that Trump's interest in running for president in 2024 "intensifies when he sees Biden in trouble."
The former adviser said that Trump wanted to announce his 2024 presidential run during the U.S. withdrawal from Afghanistan. Biden's negative media coverage got the former president excited, per Gergen. Gergen claimed that Trump was "really chomping at the bit ... he had to be talked out of it." There are financial incentives for the 45th president to wait to officially declare his candidacy. Once Trump becomes a candidate, campaign contribution limits kick in, and federal election campaign oversight begins.
In a September interview with David Brody of Real America's Voice network, the former president indicated what would keep him out of the 2024 presidential race. Trump told Brody that "a bad call from a doctor" would change his decision.