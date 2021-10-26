Could William And Kate Be At Risk For COVID-19 After Meeting This Celebrity Who Now Just Tested Positive?
Prince William and Kate Middleton might have been exposed to COVID-19. On the heels of many social engagements, it has been reported that the royal couple might have been in close contact with someone who had an active case of COVID. But what does a possible COVID-19 exposure mean for William and Kate? According to the U.K.'s National Health System, those who have been in close contact with someone who has tested positive for COVID-19 can and should get a PCR test whether or not they exhibit symptoms.
Unfortunately, this is not the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge's first rodeo with the horrible, no good, very bad coronavirus. Per BBC News, Prince William tested positive for the virus in April. It's also reported that Kate was made to self-quarantine in July after being exposed to someone who later tested positive. But who is the mystery celebrity that William and Kate were in close contact with? The answer might surprise you...
Ed Sheeran has tested positive for COVID-19
Ed Sheeran was a man about town promoting his upcoming new album and schmoozing with the creme de la creme... until he tested positive for COVID-19, that is.
The singer and songwriter famous for hits like "Bad Habits," "Shape of You," and "Thinking Out Loud," took to Instagram to deliver the disconcerting news. "Hey guys. Quick note to tell you that I've sadly tested positive for Covid, so I'm now self-isolating and following government guidelines," he began in the post before throwing the proverbial hammer down to his loyal fans. "It means that I'm now unable to plough ahead with any in-person commitments for now, so I'll be doing as many of my planned interviews/performances I can from my house. Apologies to anyone I've let down. Be safe everyone x," he continued.
Sheeran's fourth album "=" is set to drop October 29. Only nine days before his positive COVID-19 result, Sheeran eagerly reminded his fans of his new album. "Only 2 weeks until '=' is out," he penned in a post on Instagram. As reported by People, only a week prior to Sheeran's official diagnosis he attended Prince William's inaugural Earthshot Prize Awards and even performed his new song, "Visiting Hours," so it's possible that he won't be the only person canceling a ton of meet-and-greets and other important gigs due to his positive COVID-19 test result. We wish Ed Sheeran and anyone else that might be affected a speedy recovery!