Could William And Kate Be At Risk For COVID-19 After Meeting This Celebrity Who Now Just Tested Positive?

Ed Sheeran was a man about town promoting his upcoming new album and schmoozing with the creme de la creme... until he tested positive for COVID-19, that is.

The singer and songwriter famous for hits like "Bad Habits," "Shape of You," and "Thinking Out Loud," took to Instagram to deliver the disconcerting news. "Hey guys. Quick note to tell you that I've sadly tested positive for Covid, so I'm now self-isolating and following government guidelines," he began in the post before throwing the proverbial hammer down to his loyal fans. "It means that I'm now unable to plough ahead with any in-person commitments for now, so I'll be doing as many of my planned interviews/performances I can from my house. Apologies to anyone I've let down. Be safe everyone x," he continued.

Sheeran's fourth album "=" is set to drop October 29. Only nine days before his positive COVID-19 result, Sheeran eagerly reminded his fans of his new album. "Only 2 weeks until '=' is out," he penned in a post on Instagram. As reported by People, only a week prior to Sheeran's official diagnosis he attended Prince William's inaugural Earthshot Prize Awards and even performed his new song, "Visiting Hours," so it's possible that he won't be the only person canceling a ton of meet-and-greets and other important gigs due to his positive COVID-19 test result. We wish Ed Sheeran and anyone else that might be affected a speedy recovery!