This Is What RHOSLC's Meredith Marks Says Helped Her Marriage
Fans first met Meredith Marks when "The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City" first aired in November 2020. During the show's freshman season, the celebrity jewelry designer opened up about her marriage struggles in front of the cameras. In only the second episode, during a conversation with her husband Seth, she revealed that the two had actually separated prior to filming, per Us Weekly. In a confessional, the mom of three explained further, "Seth and I have been together for a really long time. We met when we were 23, got married at 24 and had a baby at 25. It was just a tornado that came through and that was it. I was young but head-over-heels in love, so I went for it. Over the years, it just broke down," Meredith divulged (via Us Weekly).
Meredith told Entertainment Tonight this was not the first time the pair had separated. "Seth and I have had a long history of separations and reconciliations over the years," she revealed to the outlet. "It was not something we were ever public about, because our children never knew — we were separated, we had dated other people at times — our children did not ever know. We were always living in the same home. Becoming empty nesters kinda put us in a place where we were really forced to evaluate what path we were going to go down."
So, how did the duo go on to reconcile for good?
Meredith Marks credits these three things for saving her marriage
Meredith and Seth Marks have been very open about the state of their marriage since the beginning of "The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City." In December 2020, when Season 1 of the show was airing, the jewelry designer told People that she and her husband of more than two decades had decided to stay together. "We love each other. He's my best friend and he always will be," Meredith explained. "We decided to try and start over. We just hit some blips in the road and needed to regroup and reconnect," she added. "While we have had many other separations in the past and at times dated other people, last winter during filming we were not dating other people and we were very focused to see if we could repair our relationship."
So, how did the couple come out stronger on the other side of these hard times? The reality star revealed to People that the two worked with a couple's counselor. Meredith also took to Twitter to praise the effectiveness of therapy, tweeting: "Therapy is so important and I am so grateful for the incredible team our discernment therapist put together to help us. #RHOSLC." Meredith also gave credit to the reality show and COVID-19. "I'm probably the only one on this earth who can honestly say that 'Real Housewives' coupled with COVID saved my marriage," she revealed to People.
