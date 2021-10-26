This Is What RHOSLC's Meredith Marks Says Helped Her Marriage

Fans first met Meredith Marks when "The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City" first aired in November 2020. During the show's freshman season, the celebrity jewelry designer opened up about her marriage struggles in front of the cameras. In only the second episode, during a conversation with her husband Seth, she revealed that the two had actually separated prior to filming, per Us Weekly. In a confessional, the mom of three explained further, "Seth and I have been together for a really long time. We met when we were 23, got married at 24 and had a baby at 25. It was just a tornado that came through and that was it. I was young but head-over-heels in love, so I went for it. Over the years, it just broke down," Meredith divulged (via Us Weekly).

Meredith told Entertainment Tonight this was not the first time the pair had separated. "Seth and I have had a long history of separations and reconciliations over the years," she revealed to the outlet. "It was not something we were ever public about, because our children never knew — we were separated, we had dated other people at times — our children did not ever know. We were always living in the same home. Becoming empty nesters kinda put us in a place where we were really forced to evaluate what path we were going to go down."

So, how did the duo go on to reconcile for good?