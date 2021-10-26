Trisha Yearwood Has Something Major To Celebrate
We're hard-pressed to remember a time when Trisha Yearwood wasn't dominating the country music scene — and that's because Yearwood's been a big deal ever since her self-titled album dropped in 1991. However, Yearwood's success didn't just happen overnight. The "She's In Love With the Boy" singer — who graduated from Nashville's Belmont University — paid her dues at various record labels and sang in bars to get exposure before hitting it big with her debut single. "I worked cheap. I sang on pitch and I knew the song when I got there, so I got a lot of work," Yearwood told PBS.
All that early gigging paid off, and these days, the megastar has 14 studio albums under her belt, her popular Food Network show, "Trisha's Southern Kitchen," as well as a home collection. And Yearwood has been supported in all her pursuits by her husband Garth Brooks, who's another force in country music. The two are #RelationshipGoals, and Brooks flaunted his love for his longtime wife in April during a Facebook Live interview. "One of the greatest crimes in country music history right now: Trisha Yearwood is not in the Country Music Hall of Fame yet," Brooks said (via Taste of Country). "This is the greatest singer we have in country music, arguably, and so I'm a huge, huge fan."
Despite the snub, Brooks is likely happy that Yearwood now has something major to celebrate.
Trisha Yearwood headlines the 2021 Entrepreneurs' Hall of Fame Class
In September, Nashville Entrepreneur Center announced its 2021 Entrepreneurs' Hall of Fame Class — including Trisha Yearwood, who would join the ranks of previous alums like country superstars Dolly Parton and Kix Brooks. In recognition of those who greatly influence Nashville and its surrounding areas, the Entrepreneur Center celebrated its inductees with a special ceremony on October 25. The next day, Yearwood took to Instagram to document the occasion for her fans. "I LOVE my job(s)!! Last night was a dream! #EntrepreneursHallOfFame," she wrote underneath a carousel of images, which showed her posing with a trophy, alongside husband Garth Brooks and others.
As Nashville Entrepreneur Center's CEO remarked, Yearwood and her contemporaries "are incredible examples who inspire the future generation of entrepreneurs in the world" — and that's something Yearwood strives for every day. In August, the hitmaker told Taste of Country that as she's gotten older, she's enjoyed mentoring the next generation of female artists. "I've become friends with [them], they grew up on my music, they grew up on the '90s, and it's hard for them in a different way," she added. No doubt all those ladies are proud of Yearwood, too!