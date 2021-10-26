Trisha Yearwood Has Something Major To Celebrate

In September, Nashville Entrepreneur Center announced its 2021 Entrepreneurs' Hall of Fame Class — including Trisha Yearwood, who would join the ranks of previous alums like country superstars Dolly Parton and Kix Brooks. In recognition of those who greatly influence Nashville and its surrounding areas, the Entrepreneur Center celebrated its inductees with a special ceremony on October 25. The next day, Yearwood took to Instagram to document the occasion for her fans. "I LOVE my job(s)!! Last night was a dream! #EntrepreneursHallOfFame," she wrote underneath a carousel of images, which showed her posing with a trophy, alongside husband Garth Brooks and others.

As Nashville Entrepreneur Center's CEO remarked, Yearwood and her contemporaries "are incredible examples who inspire the future generation of entrepreneurs in the world" — and that's something Yearwood strives for every day. In August, the hitmaker told Taste of Country that as she's gotten older, she's enjoyed mentoring the next generation of female artists. "I've become friends with [them], they grew up on my music, they grew up on the '90s, and it's hard for them in a different way," she added. No doubt all those ladies are proud of Yearwood, too!