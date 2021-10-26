What's Really Going On With Teen Mom's Kailyn Lowry And Javi Marroquin?

It seems like "Teen Mom 2" stars Kailyn Lowry and Javi Marroquin have embraced the inverse of the Sour Patch Kids motto, "First they're sour, then they're sweet." One moment, there is speculation of a rekindling between the divorced couple, and the next moment they're fighting.

Since both Kail and Javi — who were married in 2012 and divorced in 2017 — often air out their grievances online (and, for Kail, on "TM2"), there are constantly rumors about the status of their relationship. In an August interview with HollywoodLife, Kail inferred that there may be hope for her and Javi yet. "I won't say that we will never get back together because I feel like never say never, but I do really like where we're at right now," the mom-of-four said. "We're getting along and having our space and things like that. ... But I'm not going to say I would never get back with him." (Based on the time Kail claimed Javi tried to sleep with her in a Wawa parking lot, that feeling might be mutual.)

But in September, things quickly soured between the two when Kail called out Javi's other baby mama, Lauren Comeau, for allegedly making fun of Kail's weight, per The Sun. For his part, Javi went on Instagram Live and said, "That s*** that happened months ago is over with. I'm so heated. Time for everybody to grow up. Stop talking about each other."

Even though the sweetness between Javi and Kailyn eventually turned sour, things change with the former couple every day. So, what is the current status between the two exes?