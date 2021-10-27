Princess Diana Is Really Difficult To Get Right Onscreen. Here's Why

As brilliant and majestic as Princess Diana was, she was also quite misunderstood. On the outside, Diana demonstrated an aspect of magnificence and perfection — but people often forget she was a human being first and foremost. Inasmuch, human beings are inherently flawed, but therein lies the beauty of Diana. With all her flaws and imperfections, she still made it all look pretty darn good.

Her aforementioned flaws and imperfections, however, are little intricacies that are hard to encapsulate in any production. But don't just take our word for it — TIME took a deep dive into the challenge of getting Diana's onscreen portrayal right. Regarding "Spencer," the outlet praises Kristen Stewart's lead performance, but chastises director Pablo Larraín in his attempts to psychoanalyze the "misunderstood" Diana — reducing her to what the royal family always thought she was: a "willful and pouty complainer" and "megalomaniac."

Regarding "The Crown," the Netflix series essentially ponders whether Diana schemed her way into the royal family, but also questions: "So what if she had?" Given her rocky marriage to Prince Charles, there was an inevitable strain on Diana's end. The outlet further noted that Diana was always in a constant state of reinvention; not just for herself, but also for the royal family and the public. In her premature death, Diana never fully achieved what she set out to be — making her one of the most enigmatic characters to be portrayed in a fictionalized setting.