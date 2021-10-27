Princess Diana Is Really Difficult To Get Right Onscreen. Here's Why
Princess Diana is one of the world's most revered figures. From her exquisite fashion sense to her charming demeanor, the late princess captured the hearts of all around the world during her time as a royal. As a brilliant philanthropist and devoted mother to sons William and Harry, Diana set the standard for strong women around the world in exceeding their goals.
Working to demine the African country of Angola, Diana put her life on the line when it came to her benevolent duties beyond motherhood. And though they were respectively 15 and 12 when their mother died, William and Harry grew up to be compassionate and hard-working human beings — following in their mother's philanthropic footsteps and becoming well-respected members of the military in the process.
Diana's legacy has since been showcased through numerous Hollywood productions, including Netflix's "The Crown" and, most recently, the Kristen Stewart-led "Spencer" — titled after Diana's maiden name. But although both productions have received rave reviews, many always find flaws in Diana's onscreen portrayals — and here's why.
Princess Diana is often 'misunderstood'
As brilliant and majestic as Princess Diana was, she was also quite misunderstood. On the outside, Diana demonstrated an aspect of magnificence and perfection — but people often forget she was a human being first and foremost. Inasmuch, human beings are inherently flawed, but therein lies the beauty of Diana. With all her flaws and imperfections, she still made it all look pretty darn good.
Her aforementioned flaws and imperfections, however, are little intricacies that are hard to encapsulate in any production. But don't just take our word for it — TIME took a deep dive into the challenge of getting Diana's onscreen portrayal right. Regarding "Spencer," the outlet praises Kristen Stewart's lead performance, but chastises director Pablo Larraín in his attempts to psychoanalyze the "misunderstood" Diana — reducing her to what the royal family always thought she was: a "willful and pouty complainer" and "megalomaniac."
Regarding "The Crown," the Netflix series essentially ponders whether Diana schemed her way into the royal family, but also questions: "So what if she had?" Given her rocky marriage to Prince Charles, there was an inevitable strain on Diana's end. The outlet further noted that Diana was always in a constant state of reinvention; not just for herself, but also for the royal family and the public. In her premature death, Diana never fully achieved what she set out to be — making her one of the most enigmatic characters to be portrayed in a fictionalized setting.