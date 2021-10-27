The Sweet Way Tarek El Moussa Included His Daughter Taylor At Wedding To Heather Rae Young

Congratulations are in order to Tarek El Moussa and Heather Rae Young (now officially known as Heather Rae El Moussa) — they tied the knot in Los Angeles on October 23. The couple, who have been together since 2019, said "I Do" in front of their family and friends, which included Heather's "Selling Sunset" castmates Jason and Brett Oppenheim, Chrishell Stause, Mary Fitzgerald, Davina Potratz, Emma Hernan, Romain Bonnet, and Vanessa Villela.

Heather admitted that the hardest part of the wedding process was finalizing the guest list, telling People, "We didn't want to leave anyone out, but we only wanted it to be very special people that we had on our special day." Of course, those special people also included her now step kids — daughter Taylor and son Braydon — from Tarek's first marriage to "Flip or Flop" star Christina Haack.

Heather has always viewed Tarek's children as her own. Not long after they started dating in 2019, Heather wrote she loved being a "bonus mom" on Instagram and said she couldn't wait to become part of the El Moussa family. So, it's not a surprise that their children had important roles on their wedding day, and Heather and Tarek included his daughter Taylor in their wedding festivities in a very sweet way.