Chris Evans' Role As Buzz Lightyear Has Fans Divided

It's time to go to "infinity and beyond!" according to Disney, as the media giant just dropped the trailer for a new movie about Buzz Lightyear (famously voiced by Tim Allen in the "Toy Story" franchise). But there is a new space cadet in town for the upcoming movie, and his name is Chris Evans. "Lightyear" is the origin story of the cartoon superhero that the fictional toy is based on, and will feature Evans as the voice of Buzz Lightyear himself.

After the October 27 reveal, Evans has been tweeting non-stop about his excitement to be a part of such a pivotal childhood tale. "Animated movies were an enormous part of my childhood. They were my escape. My adventures. My dreams. They were my first window into the magic of storytelling and performing," the "Captain America" star wrote, along with an attached statement. " ... 'Thank you' doesn't even come close. #Lightyear."

Evans also shared his reaction after seeing the "Lightyear" trailer drop. "I'm covered in goosebumps. And will be every time I watch this trailer ...," Evans tweeted. "Or have any thought whatsoever between now and [the release] cause nothing has ever made me feel more joy and gratitude than knowing I'm a part of this and it's basically always on my mind."

However, not everyone is sharing the same type of enthusiasm and excitement for this film — and Evans' role in it. Since the announcement and trailer release, the internet is divided over who should be the true voice actor to carry on the legacy of Buzz Lightyear.