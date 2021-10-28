Is Eminem And Snoop Dogg's Feud Officially Over?

Are Eminem and Snoop Dogg on speaking terms again? As fans will recall, a feud between the two rappers sparked in 2020 after Snoop Dogg questioned Em's rapping abilities. Speaking with "The Breakfast Club" in July of last year, Snoop said the rapper has Dr. Dre to credit for his success, whom he called "the dopest producer in hip hop."

"[Dre] has probably put Eminem in the position where he would be considered one of the top ten rappers ever," Snoop continued. "I don't think so, but the game feels like that he's top ten lyricists and all that comes with it." He continued, "That's just because he's with Dr. Dre. and Dr. Dre helped him find the best Eminem that he could find." However, Snoop did give Em props for encouraging white rappers.

"Eminem! The Great White Hope!" Snoop added. "White rappers had zero respect in rap. Let's keep that one thousand." Snoop's comments didn't go unnoticed, though. A few months later, Eminem took a shoot at Snoop in a song on his 2020 album "Music To Be Murdered By." "Last thing I need is Snoop doggin' me / Man, Dogg, you was like a (Yeah) damn god to me," Em raps on "Zeus," via Genius. "Nah, not really (Haha) I had "dog" backwards / But I'm startin' to think, all these people takin' shots at me / S***, it's no wonder," Now, it looks like the two may be cool again, according to Snoop's latest interview.