Who Does The Jeopardy! Crew Really Want To Be Alex Trebek's Permanent Replacement?

It's been a tumultuous year since Alex Trebek, the beloved host of "Jeopardy!," died on November 8, 2020, due to a long battle with pancreatic cancer. His death left the coveted hosting spot wide open and, although many have tried, no one has nabbed the gig. "Reading Rainbow" legend LeVar Burton was popular among viewers, who led the charge behind his week-long guest-hosting stint, but he ultimately did not make the cut. Instead, Mike Richards was named the permanent host after serving as the show's executive producer from 2020 to 2021. However, amid the uproar, Richards' journey as "Jeopardy!" host (and executive producer) was short-lived — only one day, or five episodes in the "Jeopardy!" universe — as he found himself at the center of numerous sexual harassment, racism, and sexism allegations.

"After decades of calm, we've had so much upheaval and change over the past year since Alex passed," a source revealed exclusively to the Daily Mail. "It's been traumatic. It would be so wonderful if Sony celebrates Alex's life on November 8, the anniversary of his tragic passing, by formalizing the future of the show that Alex cared so much about."

And the "Jeopardy!" crew might achieve that goal sooner than they think. There is word that the crew has its sights set on one person whom they believe would be perfect for the permanent hosting gig. Luckily for us, that person has already graced our screens as a guest host on the show.