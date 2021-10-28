Who Does The Jeopardy! Crew Really Want To Be Alex Trebek's Permanent Replacement?
It's been a tumultuous year since Alex Trebek, the beloved host of "Jeopardy!," died on November 8, 2020, due to a long battle with pancreatic cancer. His death left the coveted hosting spot wide open and, although many have tried, no one has nabbed the gig. "Reading Rainbow" legend LeVar Burton was popular among viewers, who led the charge behind his week-long guest-hosting stint, but he ultimately did not make the cut. Instead, Mike Richards was named the permanent host after serving as the show's executive producer from 2020 to 2021. However, amid the uproar, Richards' journey as "Jeopardy!" host (and executive producer) was short-lived — only one day, or five episodes in the "Jeopardy!" universe — as he found himself at the center of numerous sexual harassment, racism, and sexism allegations.
"After decades of calm, we've had so much upheaval and change over the past year since Alex passed," a source revealed exclusively to the Daily Mail. "It's been traumatic. It would be so wonderful if Sony celebrates Alex's life on November 8, the anniversary of his tragic passing, by formalizing the future of the show that Alex cared so much about."
And the "Jeopardy!" crew might achieve that goal sooner than they think. There is word that the crew has its sights set on one person whom they believe would be perfect for the permanent hosting gig. Luckily for us, that person has already graced our screens as a guest host on the show.
The 'Jeopardy!' crew wants Mayim Bialik to be the game show's permanent host
It's no secret that the future of the "Jeopardy!" hosting spot remains in complete flux right now after the Mike Richards scandal broke. However, many members of the "Jeopardy!" crew believe that actor and PhD-owning neuroscientist Mayim Bialik would be the perfect final puzzle piece. "There is no doubt that Mayim is totally cut out for the job. She has the goods to back it up and is very pleasant and professional to all of us," a crew member exclusively told the Daily Mail. "So many of us wanted her from her first tape day several months ago. She is perfect for it."
According to The Wrap, when Bialik came on the show as a guest host, the ratings rose by 6% from the previous week. Bialik also told Glamour that she really wants the hosting gig. "But I have to say, the use of my brain and my skill set feels best suited by this job on 'Jeopardy!' It is a dream job," Bialik said.
The "Jeopardy!" crew is so eager to have Bialik and interim executive producer Michael Davies on board, they are starting to get antsy with Sony. "We just wish Sony would put us out of this endless period of flux and appoint Mayim as host and Michael as the permanent executive producer," a source told the Daily Mail. "The combination of the two of them is magic. We think Alex would be proud, and that matters so much to all of us who work for 'Jeopardy!' and our loyal viewers at home."