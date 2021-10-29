The Common Hobby That William And Harry Shared Which Upset Princess Diana
Even as royals, the joys of childhood were not lost upon Prince William and Prince Harry. As the sons of Princess Diana, the two brothers would throw their late mother for a loop with their boyish antics during their youth. They would eventually learn to curb their antics, as the pair would grow up to be hard-working, respected men. Both princes would go on to become distinguished servicemen, with William joining the Royal Air Force and Harry touring Afghanistan during his time with the Army.
Both William and Harry would also take a page out of Diana's playbook by becoming involved with charitable causes. With their Royal Foundation, William and Kate Middleton have focused on a plethora of diversity initiatives and have sought to modernize the monarchy. As for Harry, he started the organization Sentebale in 2006, in which he stated, "This charity is a way in which [Lesotho's] Prince Seeiso and I can remember our mothers, who both worked with vulnerable children and people affected by AIDS. I really feel that by doing this I can follow in my mother's footsteps and keep her legacy alive."
Despite their philanthropic and trailblazing ways, both William and Harry couldn't escape their rambunctiousness as children. In fact, although they eventually followed in her footsteps, the two boys boasted one habit that would constantly upset their mother, Princess Diana.
Prince William and Prince Harry's TV habit became overbearing for Princess Diana
In her latest memoir, "Going There," famed television anchor Katie Couric opened up about her time spent with Princess Diana and recalled a story of the late princess's anguish over Prince William and Prince Harry's untamed habit. In 1996, during a three-day trip to Chicago, Illinois, Diana arrived at Northwestern University in her travels to raise money for breast cancer awareness.
During her stay in the Windy City, Diana attended a luncheon that saw Couric sit beside her. According to SheKnows, the two began chatting it up after the late princess remarked to the host, "I like your lipstick." After a few niceties were exchanged, Diana eventually opened up about her children and asked Couric for some advice. "How do you keep your children from watching too much telly?" Diana inquired, telling Couric that "I'm having a terrible time with William and Harry." Couric's response? "Hide the remote." Unfortunately, however, it wasn't divulged what the two brothers were so into at the time, but it seems they haven't outgrown their habits.
As adults, Prince William often keeps his eyes peeled on "Blackadder," "Homeland," and "Game of Thrones," while Harry keeps up with "Britain's Got Talent" (per Hello!). Together, the two are massive "Star Wars" fanatics and were in attendance for "The Last Jedi's" London premiere in 2017.