Does Teddi Mellencamp Blame This Former RHOBH Star For Dorit Kemsley's Robbery?

The drama that takes place each season on "The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills" is nothing compared to the real-life tragic event housewife Dorit Kemsley endured in October. The Beverly Beach founder's home was invaded and she was robbed at gunpoint in the middle of the night. According to the Daily Mail, three men broke into her Encino Hills home a little before 11 p.m. on October 27 while Dorit and her two children, ages 7 and 5, were sleeping. Her husband, Paul "P.K." Kemsley, was in London at the time.

Dorit woke to two men at the end of her bed and begged them to spare her and her children's lives. "Don't hurt my babies. Don't kill me. I'm a mother," she reportedly begged. The intruders stayed inside for 20 minutes, stealing all of the fashion designer's jewelry and accessories, which totaled $1 million, per NBC News. The robbers did not enter either of her children's rooms and they slept through the whole thing, per Daily Mail.

Dorit's current and former "RHOBH" co-stars Erika Jayne, Kyle Richards, Lisa Rinna, and Teddi Mellencamp were spotted visiting her at her home the next day to offer her support. In addition to comforting Dorit, one housewife in particular is apparently blaming one person for the intrusion.