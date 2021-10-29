Does Teddi Mellencamp Blame This Former RHOBH Star For Dorit Kemsley's Robbery?
The drama that takes place each season on "The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills" is nothing compared to the real-life tragic event housewife Dorit Kemsley endured in October. The Beverly Beach founder's home was invaded and she was robbed at gunpoint in the middle of the night. According to the Daily Mail, three men broke into her Encino Hills home a little before 11 p.m. on October 27 while Dorit and her two children, ages 7 and 5, were sleeping. Her husband, Paul "P.K." Kemsley, was in London at the time.
Dorit woke to two men at the end of her bed and begged them to spare her and her children's lives. "Don't hurt my babies. Don't kill me. I'm a mother," she reportedly begged. The intruders stayed inside for 20 minutes, stealing all of the fashion designer's jewelry and accessories, which totaled $1 million, per NBC News. The robbers did not enter either of her children's rooms and they slept through the whole thing, per Daily Mail.
Dorit's current and former "RHOBH" co-stars Erika Jayne, Kyle Richards, Lisa Rinna, and Teddi Mellencamp were spotted visiting her at her home the next day to offer her support. In addition to comforting Dorit, one housewife in particular is apparently blaming one person for the intrusion.
Teddi Mellencamp claims Dana Wilkey put Dorit Kemsley and her kids 'in danger'
As Dorit Kemsley begins to process the robbery that occurred, her friends and family have her back. Teddi Mellencamp, a former co-star of Dorit's on "Real Housewives of Beverly Hills," took to Instagram in a since-deleted post to attack Dana Wilkey, who appeared as a friend on Season 2 of the reality show. The accountability coach claimed Dana had put Dorit in danger by previously posting details about where she lived on her Instagram, per Page Six. Dana previously posted a shot of a deposition that showed Dorit's LLC, which is named after the street she lives on in Encino Hills, and included a caption that read, "Guess why I'm posting this?" Teddi directly addressed Dana in her post, writing, "I hope you sleep really well tonight. You put her and her kids in danger by posting this. Disgusting."
Dorit's husband, Paul "P.K." Kemsley, responded to and supported Teddi's attack on Instagram. "The first [reason] is because [Dana is] thirsty and wants more followers (don't follow her) and thinks this will help, the 2nd answer is because she's trying to imply to her less informed followers that this public document in some way suggests we the Kemsley's [sic] have done something wrong and are crooks/con people," P.K. wrote, per Page Six.
Scarily enough, just hours before the robbery took place, Dorit had flaunted her wealth and expensive taste on the "Real Housewives of Beverly Hills" reunion, per Radar Online.