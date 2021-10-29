Kandi Burruss' Rare Makeup-Free Photo Has Fans Talking

Some celebrities can be a little hesitant posting a makeup-free selfie on their social media page. For good reason too, because the internet can be a little brutal whenever the facade of perfection fades away from their celebrity faves. Take for example makeup guru Jaclyn Hill, who was once slammed by critics on the internet for allegedly altering a makeup-free selfie, and for a lip-swatching tutorial she did bare-faced for Ulta. "I'm not on here looking for any pity or sympathy but just being honest with you ... I'm human & most days I carry on & don't care. But today I feel defeated," Jaclyn said. "Words hurt people. And I'm proud that I never speak about people the way others do."

But what about those on reality TV shows, such as "The Real Housewives" franchise? In 2016, Kim Fields of "The Real Housewives of Atlanta" hosted a "beat-less brunch," which required everyone that attended to NOT show up with makeup on. That ruffled some feathers with some of her co-stars, like Kenya Moore, who wasn't so appreciative of the gesture, per Bravo. Kandi Burruss, however, took it a different way. "I understood what she was trying to accomplish but in the defense of the rest of our cast its hard to go on tv with absolutely no makeup when you know that the world can be so critical," Kandi wrote on Instagram.

But on October 29, Kandi posted a bare-faced photo on her Instagram, and her fans have some words for her about it.