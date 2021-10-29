Kandi Burruss' Rare Makeup-Free Photo Has Fans Talking
Some celebrities can be a little hesitant posting a makeup-free selfie on their social media page. For good reason too, because the internet can be a little brutal whenever the facade of perfection fades away from their celebrity faves. Take for example makeup guru Jaclyn Hill, who was once slammed by critics on the internet for allegedly altering a makeup-free selfie, and for a lip-swatching tutorial she did bare-faced for Ulta. "I'm not on here looking for any pity or sympathy but just being honest with you ... I'm human & most days I carry on & don't care. But today I feel defeated," Jaclyn said. "Words hurt people. And I'm proud that I never speak about people the way others do."
But what about those on reality TV shows, such as "The Real Housewives" franchise? In 2016, Kim Fields of "The Real Housewives of Atlanta" hosted a "beat-less brunch," which required everyone that attended to NOT show up with makeup on. That ruffled some feathers with some of her co-stars, like Kenya Moore, who wasn't so appreciative of the gesture, per Bravo. Kandi Burruss, however, took it a different way. "I understood what she was trying to accomplish but in the defense of the rest of our cast its hard to go on tv with absolutely no makeup when you know that the world can be so critical," Kandi wrote on Instagram.
But on October 29, Kandi posted a bare-faced photo on her Instagram, and her fans have some words for her about it.
Fans love Kandi's authentic Halloween photo
Posting a makeup-free selfie in 2021 can be hard for some mega-celebrities, but not Kandi Burruss, who posted a cute photo on Instagram showing off her bare-faced beauty and her kids' Halloween costumes. One Instagram user said, "I love the fact that you show yourself with no makeup! Beautiful." Another Instagram user agreed, "I thought the same. She's even more gorgeous without the makeup!"
Sans makeup or dolled-up, Kandi is gorgeous regardless, however, she does have her insecurities. In a YouTube video in January 2020, she talked about why she doesn't like to go makeup-free. "The makeup is gone ... You see the dark circles. This is why I do not like to walk around with no makeup," Kandi confessed. "That's why I don't just jump up with no makeup, because if I go places, people be like, 'You [look] so tired. You're not getting any rest. Oh, you're so tired.' I go like, 'I just woke up.'"
Kandi also talked about her insecurities stemming from being teased as a child. "Let me tell you something, when I was a kid ... this little boy called me 'black eye peas' because of my dark circles. And when I tell you, he scarred me for life. He scared me for life! When I found out about concealer, I said nobody will ever see my dark circles again." Well, the joke's on that boy because Kandi is clearly living the life of her dreams and looking good doing it, dark circles and all.