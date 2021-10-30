What's Really Going On With Amy Duggar?

Amy Duggar is the cousin of the infamous Duggar family. Viewers saw her drop by "19 Kids and Counting" and "Counting On," but Amy lived a modern life with her mom Deanna Duggar. For those not steeped in Duggar history, Deanna is Jim Bob Duggar's sister. Amy broke away from the Duggars in 2016, spilling some family tea in a People cover story. Amy took to Instagram about the cover with the caption, "So if you ask me wearing shorts isn't a sin and doesn't qualify me as this wild chick with no morals." Uncle Jim Bob wasn't happy about the People story ... and Amy was out.

In July 2020, Amy told Entertainment Tonight that she was estranged from her Duggar cousins, but remains close with Jill Duggar Dillard. Jill and her husband, Derick Dillard, are at odds with Jim Bob and Michelle. "Jill and I text, not on a daily basis, but we text quite often," Amy told ET. "And we discuss things." During her chat with the outlet, the outspoken Duggar cousin talked about her busy life. Amy said, "I've got a 9-month-old, a restaurant that's expanding, a boutique that's doing well." Amy and her husband, Dillon King, have been married since 2015, and the couple welcomed their son Daxton Ryan King to the world in 2019, per People.

It seemed like the rebel cousin moved on. However, Amy seemed riled up on October 29, when she tweeted, "Lie after lie after lie." Does it seem like Amy might be trying to tell us something?