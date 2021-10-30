What's Really Going On With Amy Duggar?
Amy Duggar is the cousin of the infamous Duggar family. Viewers saw her drop by "19 Kids and Counting" and "Counting On," but Amy lived a modern life with her mom Deanna Duggar. For those not steeped in Duggar history, Deanna is Jim Bob Duggar's sister. Amy broke away from the Duggars in 2016, spilling some family tea in a People cover story. Amy took to Instagram about the cover with the caption, "So if you ask me wearing shorts isn't a sin and doesn't qualify me as this wild chick with no morals." Uncle Jim Bob wasn't happy about the People story ... and Amy was out.
In July 2020, Amy told Entertainment Tonight that she was estranged from her Duggar cousins, but remains close with Jill Duggar Dillard. Jill and her husband, Derick Dillard, are at odds with Jim Bob and Michelle. "Jill and I text, not on a daily basis, but we text quite often," Amy told ET. "And we discuss things." During her chat with the outlet, the outspoken Duggar cousin talked about her busy life. Amy said, "I've got a 9-month-old, a restaurant that's expanding, a boutique that's doing well." Amy and her husband, Dillon King, have been married since 2015, and the couple welcomed their son Daxton Ryan King to the world in 2019, per People.
It seemed like the rebel cousin moved on. However, Amy seemed riled up on October 29, when she tweeted, "Lie after lie after lie." Does it seem like Amy might be trying to tell us something?
Amy Duggar is done with her haters
Amy Duggar is over her haters! On October 28, Amy posted on Instagram with the caption, "Remember: People may not like you, but that's cool because your heart doesn't beat for their liking. You can't live to please everyone, you're not a puppet." Amy's cousin obviously loved the post, as Jill Duggar Dillard commented, "Bahahaha #nailedit." Amy's mom Deanna Duggar also showed support for her daughter, commenting, "OMG AMY!!! You are quite the actress! Love You so much! Ignore the Naysayers!! Ignore the Negativity!!"
Amy posted a cryptic message on Instagram in September that might also offer a clue. In the images, balloons spell out: "It's okay to cut off toxic family for your own well being." Amy's caption read, "It's not easy, but necessary." We wonder who Amy is talking about Is it Jim Bob and Michelle Duggar or one of her cousins? It might even be her dad. In 2017 Amy revealed that her father, Terry Jordan, physically abused her as a child. Here's hoping Amy's future updates will shed even more light on this developing situation.