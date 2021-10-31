Who Really Schooled Kristen Stewart On The Royal Family?

On November 5, the newest movie about Princess Diana's life, "Spencer," is set to hit theaters. The film stars Kristen Stewart as the titular Princess of Wales, along with Timothy Spall as Major Alistar Gregory, the equerry charged with keeping track of Diana, and Jack Farthing as Prince Charles, per IMDb. According to The Guardian, "Spencer" is less an accurate retelling of Diana's life, and more a gothic look at the late princess's devolution into madness and the unravelling of her psyche. The film's plot takes place over a three-day stay at the Sandringham Estate in Norfolk for the Christmas holiday and is set in 1991, the year before Diana and Charles officially separated. The movie takes an imagined look at what might have been going on in Diana's mind as she faced the pressures of being the Princess of Wales and definitely delves into the absurd, per The Guardian.

And though Stewart is American, early viewings of the film show that she grasped the nuances of Diana's character quite well. Per The Irish Times, Stewart was able to portray the nuances of Diana, not just mimicking her voice, but understanding her walk and the slight mannerisms that made Diana, Diana. The success of the character portrayal, however, reportedly was not mirrored by Stewart's knowledge of the royal family, which she was severely lacking, according to the Daily Mail. So, just who schooled Stewart on all things royal?