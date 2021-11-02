The Truth About Shakira Getting Robbed By Wild Boars

It goes without saying that Shakira is one of the most famous, talented, and beautiful women in the world. Therefore, it comes as no surprise that the "Don't Wait Up" singer has more than 70 million adoring followers on Instagram.

The Colombian-born star is very active via the social media platform and shared an unexpected story on her Instagram Story in late September that made headlines. As previously reported by BBC, Shakira revealed she was attacked by a pair of wild boars while enjoying a walk with her son, Milan, in Barcelona. The Grammy Award winner stated the animals attacked her, took hold of her bag, and ran away with it in the woods. "Look at how two wild boar which attacked me in the park have left my bag," Shakira said while showing off the ripped bag, adding, "They were taking my bag to the woods with my mobile phone in it."

"They've destroyed everything," she continued. Shakira then looked over at her eldest son and said, "Milan, tell the truth. Say how your mummy stood up to the wild boar." Since Shakira shared the story with millions of fans, she has spoken up about it during a new interview with Glamour magazine. Keep reading to find out what else she had to say.