The Truth About Shakira Getting Robbed By Wild Boars
It goes without saying that Shakira is one of the most famous, talented, and beautiful women in the world. Therefore, it comes as no surprise that the "Don't Wait Up" singer has more than 70 million adoring followers on Instagram.
The Colombian-born star is very active via the social media platform and shared an unexpected story on her Instagram Story in late September that made headlines. As previously reported by BBC, Shakira revealed she was attacked by a pair of wild boars while enjoying a walk with her son, Milan, in Barcelona. The Grammy Award winner stated the animals attacked her, took hold of her bag, and ran away with it in the woods. "Look at how two wild boar which attacked me in the park have left my bag," Shakira said while showing off the ripped bag, adding, "They were taking my bag to the woods with my mobile phone in it."
"They've destroyed everything," she continued. Shakira then looked over at her eldest son and said, "Milan, tell the truth. Say how your mummy stood up to the wild boar." Since Shakira shared the story with millions of fans, she has spoken up about it during a new interview with Glamour magazine. Keep reading to find out what else she had to say.
Shakira claimed people just watched the incident happen
During a November cover story interview with Glamour U.K., Shakira gave fans more insight into the attack she faced with two wild boars. "I was taking my son, Milan, for a walk in the park and I got him a little ice cream. We sat on one of those park benches and we were just minding our own business," she said, adding, "And then two huge wild boars came from the back and ambushed [us] and took my purse!"
"And I was like, 'Oh, my God! Oh, my God!' and screaming, because they were taking it away, with my phone in it, my car keys, everything! Like they could understand me!" Shakira continued. The "Underneath Your Clothes" hitmaker explained that she and her son, Milan, weren't alone while the attack was happening. Shakira revealed that others were around and just watched everything take place.
The singing sensation also mentioned the animals started to dig inside her purse. "Obviously my son's sandwich was inside the purse, so that's why they were so interested," she added. "So they took the sandwich and walked away and left my purse. It was wild." We're just glad to hear everyone came out of the situation safely.