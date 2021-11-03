Meghan Markle's Best Friend Reveals Her Newborn Daughter's Health Struggles

It's always nice to experience life's biggest milestones with your best friend. In Meghan Markle's case, she was pregnant at the same time as her longtime pal, Misha Nonoo, but it wasn't as smooth sailing a pregnancy for the fashion designer. Nonoo revealed in a Nov. 2 Instagram post that she had given birth to a daughter, Marina, six months ago, but the baby had to go through multiple surgeries while in the NICU, via Page Six.

After months of being inactive on her socials, Nonoo shared a long post detailing the unexpected journey she and her baby embarked on over the last couple of months. "Earlier this year, I went into labor with our baby daughter Marina. She arrived whilst I was in another city, away from home, and without any family around me," she wrote. "She was immediately rushed to the NICU and subsequently received a number of surgeries. I was unable to hold her for weeks."

She went on to share that she thinks her daughter must be some kind of "superhero" for pulling through. "Having a child that is sick or requires serious medical attention is one of the hardest things one can go through as a parent," she added. "I am in awe of our daughter and the extraordinary spirit with which she was born."