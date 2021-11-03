Inside Shahs Of Sunset Star Golnesa 'GG' Gharachedaghi's Polyamorous Relationship

"Shahs of Sunset" star and new mom Golnesa "GG" Gharachedaghi made headlines in May when she told Page Six she was open to exploring the world of polyamory. While polyamory looks different for everyone, it is typically when you're in multiple romantic or sexual relationships at once, with the consent of every partner.

"I think [at first] I was still a little nervous about knowing what it was and saying it out loud without sounding like a whore, you know, because I think that that's what society has created — that if a woman doesn't want to just be with one man, she must be a little slutty," she explained in the interview. In fact, she alluded to one of her "Shahs of Sunset" castmates (whom she would not name) and his penchant for "swinging his doodle all around town." But, according to GG, she started to realize that she and the cast member had more in common than she first realized. "So, I think I try to identify with some of his tendencies, so to speak ... Like, just put a name to it and be open about it... You know, instead of being called a cheater, just say, 'Hey, I like more than one woman,' or 'I like more than one man,'" she continued.

And now, it appears she's worked past her initial fears and is ready to enjoy all that polyamory has to offer. Keep reading to learn everything we know about GG's brand-new relationship.