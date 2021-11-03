Inside Shahs Of Sunset Star Golnesa 'GG' Gharachedaghi's Polyamorous Relationship
"Shahs of Sunset" star and new mom Golnesa "GG" Gharachedaghi made headlines in May when she told Page Six she was open to exploring the world of polyamory. While polyamory looks different for everyone, it is typically when you're in multiple romantic or sexual relationships at once, with the consent of every partner.
"I think [at first] I was still a little nervous about knowing what it was and saying it out loud without sounding like a whore, you know, because I think that that's what society has created — that if a woman doesn't want to just be with one man, she must be a little slutty," she explained in the interview. In fact, she alluded to one of her "Shahs of Sunset" castmates (whom she would not name) and his penchant for "swinging his doodle all around town." But, according to GG, she started to realize that she and the cast member had more in common than she first realized. "So, I think I try to identify with some of his tendencies, so to speak ... Like, just put a name to it and be open about it... You know, instead of being called a cheater, just say, 'Hey, I like more than one woman,' or 'I like more than one man,'" she continued.
And now, it appears she's worked past her initial fears and is ready to enjoy all that polyamory has to offer. Keep reading to learn everything we know about GG's brand-new relationship.
Golnesa 'GG' Gharachedaghi still wants 'first dibs'
It's Instagram official! On November 2, Golnesa "GG" Gharachedaghi took to Instagram to let the world know that she was in a new relationship. "I heard sharing is caring. Just make sure I get first dibs baby," the reality star penned in the revelatory post, along with a photo of herself and her new beau, Samy Benyamini.
While GG didn't reveal too many deets, she and Samy have been dating for two months, according to Page Six, and were first introduced by none other than GG's longtime pal and "Shahs" co-star Reza Farahan. The outlet reports that Samy works as a personal trainer and is 10 years GG's junior. And the reality star seems to be flourishing in this new romance — and in her life in general. "Golnesa is turning 40 this month and is happier than ever before," a source told Page Six. "She loves being a mom, her podcast is doing really well and she is loving life."
No word yet on what baby Elijah thinks about his mom's new relationship, but we can't help but think her highly opinionated group of friends have already started forming their own opinions. Fingers crossed all (or at least some) of this gets caught on tape while the "Shahs of Sunset" cameras are rolling!
GG is the latest star to open up about being polyamorous. "Younger" star Nico Tortorella is in a polyamorous marriage, and Willow Smith also came out as poly on "Red Table Talk."