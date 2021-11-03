Does Brad Pitt Have A 'Huge Cloud' Following Him Due To Angelina Jolie?
Angelina Jolie has been busy promoting her new film "Eternals" with her children by her side. In fact, she's been gracing the red carpet all over Europe while holding hands with her two teenaged daughters Shiloh and Zahara, while also posing for photos with Pax and her twins Vivienne and Knox, as detailed by CNN.
And while Jolie has managed to paint a picture of harmony with her kids in front of the media and photographers, she also admits that she's not a perfect parent. She told People, "Every day I feel like I'm more aware of everything I don't do right. And I'm pretty tough on myself because I feel often, 'Am I doing the right thing? Did I say the right thing?" while also adding, "I'm very honest with my kids. And I'm very human with my kids."
Unfortunately, Brad Pitt hasn't had an opportunity to be just as candid about fatherhood on his end, simply because his ongoing custody battle with Jolie has made it difficult for him to see his children as much as he would like. In fact, one source close to the situation says the actor feels like he has a "huge cloud" over his head, per Us Weekly, in his never-ending war with the mother of his children. Here's why.
Brad Pitt is not losing hope in his custody battle
Brad Pitt isn't giving up hope yet, even though the struggle has definitely been real on his end. Page Six reports that his petition to review his custody case with his ex Angelina Jolie was denied. Pitt's legal team is doing everything they can to "continue to do everything that's legally necessary based on the detailed findings of the independent experts," according to a statement.
In the meantime though, the actor feels as though he just can't get a break in his ongoing "war" with Jolie and that's why he's focusing so much on his work. One source close to the situation told Us Weekly, "This whole war with Angelina has really taken its toll [on Brad]. Thankfully he has his own incredible willpower to count on, plus a wonderful support group and the tools he's learned in recovery when times get super tough."
While there's no doubt that going through a separation and custody case is never easy, it's safe to assume that both Jolie and Pitt are exhausted on their ends. With that said, the longer the war continues, the less likely anyone will win it, including the kids.