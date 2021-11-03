Does Brad Pitt Have A 'Huge Cloud' Following Him Due To Angelina Jolie?

Angelina Jolie has been busy promoting her new film "Eternals" with her children by her side. In fact, she's been gracing the red carpet all over Europe while holding hands with her two teenaged daughters Shiloh and Zahara, while also posing for photos with Pax and her twins Vivienne and Knox, as detailed by CNN.

And while Jolie has managed to paint a picture of harmony with her kids in front of the media and photographers, she also admits that she's not a perfect parent. She told People, "Every day I feel like I'm more aware of everything I don't do right. And I'm pretty tough on myself because I feel often, 'Am I doing the right thing? Did I say the right thing?" while also adding, "I'm very honest with my kids. And I'm very human with my kids."

Unfortunately, Brad Pitt hasn't had an opportunity to be just as candid about fatherhood on his end, simply because his ongoing custody battle with Jolie has made it difficult for him to see his children as much as he would like. In fact, one source close to the situation says the actor feels like he has a "huge cloud" over his head, per Us Weekly, in his never-ending war with the mother of his children. Here's why.