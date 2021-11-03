We Finally Know When Prince Andrew Might Go To Trial

The following article contains allegations of sexual assault and child sex abuse.

It seems that Prince Andrew might finally see his day in court regarding claims of sexual assault made by a woman who was a minor at the time the alleged incidents occurred. The Duke of York, who was officially delivered official papers in September for a sexual assault suit filed by the attorneys of plaintiff Virginia Giuffre, could feasibly be drawing closer and closer to having to testify on his behalf in a foreign court. Not only that, but it could put to rest yet another chapter in the saga of the now-deceased billionaire and alleged human trafficker Jeffrey Epstein, who — according to Giuffre — began trafficking her when she was a minor. Giuffre claims that's what led her to Andrew, who says he first met Epstein in 1999, although that timeline has been up for debate, The Guardian noted.

According to CNN, news of the possible trial date took place only days after the British royal attempted to have the suit dismissed in late October, on the basis that he "unequivocally denies Giuffre's false allegations against him," as his lawyer's motion read. But now it seems his last-ditch effort remained but that, and at least one U.S. district judge felt confident enough to say the projected court date aloud during a conference.