How Did Cassidy Gifford Honor Her Late Dad At Her Wedding?

Cassidy Gifford wed her husband for the second time in October. The Hallmark actor and Ben Wierda celebrated their love for each other with a second wedding after initially tying the knot in June 2020, per People. Kathie Lee Gifford's daughter and her beau officially got married last year at the height of the COVID-19 pandemic. Due to coronavirus restrictions, they kept their nuptials intimate and invited only those closest to them. Cassidy said, "I got a sundress two days before, we didn't even wear shoes, and we just did it in his backyard."

This time around, the couple pulled out all the stops with a lavish ceremony. "'Sweet Home Alabama' has been my favorite movie forever, and I used to always say my dream wedding was black-tie in a bar," the bride explained. Of course, Kathie Lee dished, "[S]he finally got to wear that glorious Monique Lhuillier dress that I paid for."

Cassidy and Wierda have known each other since she was 10 years old and he was 13. She revealed, "Our moms would obviously always joke about it when we were little: 'They're always flirting, they'll end up together,' as moms like to dream." Cassidy said. The bride's father, the iconic NFL player Frank Gifford, died in 2015. At the time of his death, she called her father "a legend," per Instagram. It only makes sense that Cassidy would want to honor her "best friend" on the day she pledged her love to her husband.