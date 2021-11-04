How Prince Charles Just Stole Prince Harry's Thunder

As a royal, humanitarian work is par for the course. In fact, philanthropy and royal life are so intertwined that "Members of the Royal Family have links with hundreds of charities, military associations, professional bodies and public service organisations" (per The Royal Family). Furthermore, philanthropic organizations to which the royal family belongs span a multitude of disciplines, including science and technology, faith, and the environment.

The latter, as a matter of fact, has been particularly crucial to the royal family in recent memory. With the COP26 climate summit currently underway, Prince Charles — who is representing the royal family in light of Queen Elizabeth II 's absence — is working with world leaders on the future of climate reform. He was even spotted with Hollywood megastar Leonardo DiCaprio, who previously partnered with Prince Harry to tackle oil drilling in the Okavango River Basin.

Speaking of Harry, he and Meghan Markle are also ardent environmentalists, pledging to become net-zero by 2030, as announced on Tuesday. However, their big announcement was actually upstaged by Prince Charles. Here's how.