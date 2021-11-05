Chris Pratt's Tribute To Katharine Schwarzenegger Has Fans Feeling Uncomfortable
Chris Pratt was beloved as Andy Dwyer in "Parks and Recreation," but are those days long gone? The "Avengers: End Game" star is getting dragged on social media after a November 3 Instagram post about his wife, Katharine Schwarzenegger. The recent social media wave against Pratt isn't the first time he's been at the center of internet controversy.
In 2019, after Pratt spoke about his religious views — specifically as a member of the controversial Hillsong Church — with Stephen Colbert, "Juno" star Elliot Page indirectly criticized him for being a member group, which he claimed was anti-LGBT. "If you are a famous actor and you belong to an organization that hates a certain group of people, don't be surprised if someone simply wonders why it's not addressed," Page tweeted. Per NBC News, Pratt later responded on his Instagram story and claimed "Nothing could be further from the truth."
The controversies go back even further. In 2011, the actor used Twitter to give away his 15-year-old cat. Pratt also raised eyebrows for following far-right commentator Ben Shapiro and his organization Turning Point USA on Instagram. The "Guardians of the Galaxy" star was further dragged and, in a poll between him, Chris Evans, Chris Pine, and Chris Hemsworth, was ultimately dubbed the "worst Chris." Now, it's Pratt's tribute to his wife that has rubberneckers on Twitter feeling uncomfortable.
Chris Pratt blasted for sexist Instagram post about wife Katherine Schwarzenegger
"Guardians of the Galaxy" star Chris Pratt was blasted for a "sexist" and "disrespectful" Instagram post about his wife, Katherine Schwarzenegger. Pratt's cringe-worthy November 3 Instagram post featured a photo of Schwarzenegger beaming at her husband, with the caption beginning, "Look how she's looking at me!" Pratt said his wife has given him "a gorgeous healthy daughter," while poking fun at Schwarzenegger's loud chewing. ("It's only when I'm eating CEREAL," Schwarzenegger commented.) "She helps me with everything. In return, periodically, I open a jar of pickles." Pratt wrote about his wife's "pure" heart, then compared Schwarzenegger to his prized baseball card. The MCU star wrapped up with, "It's her birthday in about 6 weeks. So if I don't get her anything, I'll tell her to look back on this post." What a gem, right?
The ratio for Pratt's post was immediate and brutal, calling it "narcissistic," with a fan saying that the post "fills up a toxic Christian man bingo card," per the Daily Mail. The actor was criticized for mentioning his "healthy daughter" while leaving out his son with ex-wife Anna Faris, Jack, who was born two months premature. Faris trended on Twitter shortly thereafter due to the strong reaction to Pratt's post. As one Twitter user joked, "The real political divide in america can be summed up b whether u think this post from Chris Pratt comes off as a) sweet snd normal or b) Cringe and insane."