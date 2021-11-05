Chris Pratt's Tribute To Katharine Schwarzenegger Has Fans Feeling Uncomfortable

Chris Pratt was beloved as Andy Dwyer in "Parks and Recreation," but are those days long gone? The "Avengers: End Game" star is getting dragged on social media after a November 3 Instagram post about his wife, Katharine Schwarzenegger. The recent social media wave against Pratt isn't the first time he's been at the center of internet controversy.

In 2019, after Pratt spoke about his religious views — specifically as a member of the controversial Hillsong Church — with Stephen Colbert, "Juno" star Elliot Page indirectly criticized him for being a member group, which he claimed was anti-LGBT. "If you are a famous actor and you belong to an organization that hates a certain group of people, don't be surprised if someone simply wonders why it's not addressed," Page tweeted. Per NBC News, Pratt later responded on his Instagram story and claimed "Nothing could be further from the truth."

The controversies go back even further. In 2011, the actor used Twitter to give away his 15-year-old cat. Pratt also raised eyebrows for following far-right commentator Ben Shapiro and his organization Turning Point USA on Instagram. The "Guardians of the Galaxy" star was further dragged and, in a poll between him, Chris Evans, Chris Pine, and Chris Hemsworth, was ultimately dubbed the "worst Chris." Now, it's Pratt's tribute to his wife that has rubberneckers on Twitter feeling uncomfortable.