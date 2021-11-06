Chris Pratt's Reaction To His Social Media Controversy Has Everyone Cringing
Chris Pratt posted a tribute to his wife Katherine Schwarzenegger on Instagram on November 3, resulting in a social media backlash of epic proportions. The "Avengers: End Game" starr was blasted for the "sexist" and "disrespectful" comments about his wife. Pratt was also widely criticized for praising his wife for giving him "a gorgeous healthy daughter," which seemed insensitive because his son Jack with ex-wife Anna Faris was born more than two months premature, resulting in ongoing health issues. The "Guardians of the Galaxy" actor wrapped up his post by comparing Schwarzenegger to a baseball card, and indicated that, if he neglected to buy her a birthday gift in the weeks ahead, he would simply remind her about this tribute.
Pratt's former wife, Faris, became a Twitter trend after the post, as many people felt for her. Pratt was dragged in the media for two days, so you would think the actor might take a social media break? Or maybe his family (or publicist) would keep him off the internet? But no, the "Parks and Recreation" actor was back at it first thing in the morning on November 5! Find out why Pratt's reaction to the controversy has everyone cringing all over again.
Chris Pratt responds to his latest controversy via Instagram Stories
Two days after Chris Pratt created his latest social media nightmare, the "Parks and Recreation" actor responded to the backlash. Pratt made an Instagram Story (via BuzzFeed) talking to followers about his feelings, workout, and music playlist. Pratt said, "I went to bed last night really kind of upset and depressed, and I woke up feeling crappy, and I didn't want to work out." The "Guardians of the Galaxy" star continued, "I knew, though, that if I put on my Christian music playlist and I got out in the woods and ran, that I'd feel better ... I got out in the woods, got my blood pumping, and God sat down there right there next to me." As we reach the middle of Pratt's statement, you might notice two things. First, there is no acknowledgment that his controversial tribute to Katherine Schwarzenegger might be disrespectful. Second, Pratt made no mention of his son Jack.
The actor continued his story, saying, "I don't get emotional that often, but I actually got emotional there in the woods. I just felt like there was another in the fire standing next to me ... So I just really want to say, all glory to God. If you feel down today, maybe exercise, maybe listen to some good worship music or get the word in, because it really helped me this morning." Maybe it's just us, but doesn't Pratt's response seem to be all about him?