Chris Pratt's Reaction To His Social Media Controversy Has Everyone Cringing

Two days after Chris Pratt created his latest social media nightmare, the "Parks and Recreation" actor responded to the backlash. Pratt made an Instagram Story (via BuzzFeed) talking to followers about his feelings, workout, and music playlist. Pratt said, "I went to bed last night really kind of upset and depressed, and I woke up feeling crappy, and I didn't want to work out." The "Guardians of the Galaxy" star continued, "I knew, though, that if I put on my Christian music playlist and I got out in the woods and ran, that I'd feel better ... I got out in the woods, got my blood pumping, and God sat down there right there next to me." As we reach the middle of Pratt's statement, you might notice two things. First, there is no acknowledgment that his controversial tribute to Katherine Schwarzenegger might be disrespectful. Second, Pratt made no mention of his son Jack.

The actor continued his story, saying, "I don't get emotional that often, but I actually got emotional there in the woods. I just felt like there was another in the fire standing next to me ... So I just really want to say, all glory to God. If you feel down today, maybe exercise, maybe listen to some good worship music or get the word in, because it really helped me this morning." Maybe it's just us, but doesn't Pratt's response seem to be all about him?