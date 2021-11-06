How Maria Shriver Really Feels About Son-In-Law Chris Pratt

Getting along with your in-laws can be tough, but Chris Pratt seems to have found good fortune with Katherine Schwarzenegger's family. Still, how does Schwarzenegger's family, especially her mom Maria Shriver, really feel about Pratt? We have a few clues. When Pratt started dating Schwarzenegger in 2018, a family insider told People, "You can tell Chris knows Katherine's family really well. Chris always seems very comfortable around her family. It's like he is part of the family."

On "TODAY" in 2019, Shriver described Schwarzenegger's wedding and the "excitement of getting a new member of your family." (That's a pretty good sign that Shriver thinks of Pratt as family, right?) Shriver dropped another hint regarding how she feels about her son-in-law in 2020. The "Tomorrow War" star was navigating a media firestorm after he was declared the "worst" Chris in Hollywood (per Page Six), and brother-in-law Patrick Schwarzenegger suggested Pratt lean on his famous in-laws to get help with the haters. During tough times, it's nice to have a family to help you through. And Pratt has really been going through something once again!

The "Parks and Recreation" actor got a tidal wave of backlash after his November 3 Instagram tribute to his wife. But Pratt's terrible week has a silver lining. His mother-in-law Shriver showed exactly how she feels about Pratt in a very public way.