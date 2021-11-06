How Maria Shriver Really Feels About Son-In-Law Chris Pratt
Getting along with your in-laws can be tough, but Chris Pratt seems to have found good fortune with Katherine Schwarzenegger's family. Still, how does Schwarzenegger's family, especially her mom Maria Shriver, really feel about Pratt? We have a few clues. When Pratt started dating Schwarzenegger in 2018, a family insider told People, "You can tell Chris knows Katherine's family really well. Chris always seems very comfortable around her family. It's like he is part of the family."
On "TODAY" in 2019, Shriver described Schwarzenegger's wedding and the "excitement of getting a new member of your family." (That's a pretty good sign that Shriver thinks of Pratt as family, right?) Shriver dropped another hint regarding how she feels about her son-in-law in 2020. The "Tomorrow War" star was navigating a media firestorm after he was declared the "worst" Chris in Hollywood (per Page Six), and brother-in-law Patrick Schwarzenegger suggested Pratt lean on his famous in-laws to get help with the haters. During tough times, it's nice to have a family to help you through. And Pratt has really been going through something once again!
The "Parks and Recreation" actor got a tidal wave of backlash after his November 3 Instagram tribute to his wife. But Pratt's terrible week has a silver lining. His mother-in-law Shriver showed exactly how she feels about Pratt in a very public way.
Chris Pratt's mother-in-law Maria Shriver shows him love and support
Maria Shriver seemingly loves Chris Pratt, her daughter Katherine Schwarzenegger's husband. Shriver introduced her daughter to the "Guardians of the Galaxy" star, after all. A source told People, "Maria helped set them up." So, it wasn't a surprise when Pratt's mother-in-law offered him some public support after his November 3 Instagram post garnered much criticism on social media. Shriver left a comment that left no doubt how she felt about her son-in-law.
Shriver commented, "i want to remind you today what a good man you are what a great father you are to jack and lyla what a great husband you are to katherine what a great son in law you are to me and what a great sense of humor you have !! i love you chris keep being your wonderful self rise above the noise your kids love your family loves you your wife loves you what a beautiful life i'm proud of you xo."
While Pratt's own reaction to the controversy might have stirred the metaphorical pot even more, Shriver's response indicates that Pratt has the love and support of those who matter most.