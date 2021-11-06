What Is Candy Spelling's Role In Her Daughter Tori's Troubled Marriage?
Tori Spelling was born into Hollywood royalty as the daughter of Aaron and Candy Spelling. The "Beverly Hills 90210" star grew up in Spelling's 57,000-square-foot mansion, once the largest home in Los Angeles county. But Tori's dream of a happily ever after with her husband, Dean McDermott, hasn't turned out as she hoped. Tori and the Canadian actor have struggled financially, and McDermott reportedly had an affair during the couple's 15-year marriage. Tori's father died in 2006, but what does Candy Spelling think about her daughter's marriage?
Given the reported extramarital affair, it's a safe bet that McDermott might not be a top son-in-law choice for many mothers. In 2013, Emily Goodhand told Us Weekly she had a fling with McDermott in Toronto. Goodhand said, "He told me he and Tori had a sexless marriage. I believed him."
And if mama Candy asked Tori's friends about the "Chopped Canada" star, she'd likely get a thumbs down. In October, Page Six reported that Tori's friends are "surprised [a divorce] didn't happen years ago" and that "no one" likes McDermott. But fans may be surprised to learn about Candy's comments about her daughter's marriage.
Candy Spelling isn't a fan of Tori's husband
A source told Us Weekly in November that Candy Spelling has never liked of her daughter Tori Spelling's husband, Dean McDermott. The source told the outlet, "Dean doesn't get along with Candy and she's never really approved of him." The two actors were both married to other people when they met, which caused problems with her parents from the start. The "Beverly Hills 90210" star wed McDermott in 2006, and Tori became estranged from her mom.
Tori's dad, Aaron Spelling, died just months after she wed McDermott. In a 2009 interview with 94.7 WMAS in Springfield, Massachusetts (via Fox News), Candy made her feelings about Tori's marriage clear, blaming the estrangement after the wedding for Aaron's death. "It was sad because that's what killed my husband actually. He just didn't want to live after that," she said. You thought your in-law problems were bad?
And in 2016, a source told OK! magazine, "Candy believes that Tori's troubles started when she hooked up with Dean, a guy neither she nor Tori's late father, Aaron, ever approved of." Still, an insider told Us Weekly that there's a silver lining to Tori reportedly splitting from her husband. "When Dean is out of [the] picture, Tori thinks Candy will step up with financial support," the source said.