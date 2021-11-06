What Is Candy Spelling's Role In Her Daughter Tori's Troubled Marriage?

Tori Spelling was born into Hollywood royalty as the daughter of Aaron and Candy Spelling. The "Beverly Hills 90210" star grew up in Spelling's 57,000-square-foot mansion, once the largest home in Los Angeles county. But Tori's dream of a happily ever after with her husband, Dean McDermott, hasn't turned out as she hoped. Tori and the Canadian actor have struggled financially, and McDermott reportedly had an affair during the couple's 15-year marriage. Tori's father died in 2006, but what does Candy Spelling think about her daughter's marriage?

Given the reported extramarital affair, it's a safe bet that McDermott might not be a top son-in-law choice for many mothers. In 2013, Emily Goodhand told Us Weekly she had a fling with McDermott in Toronto. Goodhand said, "He told me he and Tori had a sexless marriage. I believed him."

And if mama Candy asked Tori's friends about the "Chopped Canada" star, she'd likely get a thumbs down. In October, Page Six reported that Tori's friends are "surprised [a divorce] didn't happen years ago" and that "no one" likes McDermott. But fans may be surprised to learn about Candy's comments about her daughter's marriage.