Chelsea And Hillary Clinton Weigh In On Big Bird's Twitter Controversy

Big Bird — the fictional "Sesame Street" character — posted to Twitter that he (the character) had gotten his COVID-19 vaccination to encourage small children not to be afraid of the vaccine, and it didn't go over well with many Republican lawmakers and pundits on the social media site. But now, speaking for the other side of the aisle, former Secretary of State and Democratic presidential nominee Hillary Clinton, as well as her daughter Chelsea Clinton, have both weighed in with some thoughts of their own.

On November 6, the official Big Bird Twitter account tweeted, "I got the COVID-19 vaccine today! My wing is feeling a little sore, but it'll give my body an extra protective boost that keeps me and others healthy," and received tens of thousands of responses. While most were positive, there were plenty that weren't, including many from conservatives like Texas Senator Ted Cruz who called the tweet, "Government propaganda." These responses received responses of their own from liberals and progressives who wondered how Big Bird could possibly be considered controversial. For example, Donald Trump's niece and frequent critic Mary Trump slammed Cruz on Twitter, pointing out that he is also vaccinated.

And now, the Clintons have responses to the responses to the responses.