Why Was Donald Trump Completely Done With The Republican Party At One Point?

At this point, many people cannot imagine the Republican party without Donald Trump — and not every Republican likes it that way. According to Politico, former Republican congressional leader John Boehner once said, "There is no Republican Party. There's a Trump party. The Republican Party is kind of taking a nap somewhere." Ouch.

Well, that statement generally outlines the contention Trump experienced within his party during the duration of his presidency, and vice versa. Even though Trump's relationship with the GOP is rocky, and he was voted out of office in 2020, he still has his eye on the oval. Across media outlets, Trump has been dropping hints about possibly running for president again in 2024. "I am certainly thinking about it and we'll see," Trump told Fox News on November 8, explaining that he wasn't quite ready to make an official announcement. "I think a lot of people will be very happy, frankly, with the decision, and probably will announce that after the midterms."

If Trump does run in 2024, most likely he will be running under the Republican party to cinch the GOP presidential nomination. However, there was a point in time when Trump wanted to turn his back on the Republican party altogether.