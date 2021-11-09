Why Was Donald Trump Completely Done With The Republican Party At One Point?
At this point, many people cannot imagine the Republican party without Donald Trump — and not every Republican likes it that way. According to Politico, former Republican congressional leader John Boehner once said, "There is no Republican Party. There's a Trump party. The Republican Party is kind of taking a nap somewhere." Ouch.
Well, that statement generally outlines the contention Trump experienced within his party during the duration of his presidency, and vice versa. Even though Trump's relationship with the GOP is rocky, and he was voted out of office in 2020, he still has his eye on the oval. Across media outlets, Trump has been dropping hints about possibly running for president again in 2024. "I am certainly thinking about it and we'll see," Trump told Fox News on November 8, explaining that he wasn't quite ready to make an official announcement. "I think a lot of people will be very happy, frankly, with the decision, and probably will announce that after the midterms."
If Trump does run in 2024, most likely he will be running under the Republican party to cinch the GOP presidential nomination. However, there was a point in time when Trump wanted to turn his back on the Republican party altogether.
Trump was upset with the lack of support overturning the 2020 election
According to People, ABC News Chief Washington Correspondent Jonathan Karl's book "Betrayal: The Final Act of the Trump Show" comes out on November 16. The book highlights the aftermath of the tumultuous 2020 election, and what was going on during Donald Trump's exit from The White House. During one situation, Karl writes that Trump had an explosive conversation on the phone with RNC Chairwoman Ronna McDaniel. "Donald Trump was in no mood for small talk or nostalgic goodbyes. He got right to the point," Karl reported. "He told her he was leaving the Republican Party and would be creating his own political party."
Reportedly, the call was due to the lack of support Trump felt he received while trying to overturn the results of the 2020 elections. "There was always this feeling of supreme confidence that no matter how it looks it's all going to work out for him, something will happen and it will all work out for him because it did once before," Former Deputy Director of Political Affairs Scott Jennings told Politico. Once he realized it wasn't going to work out, he lashed out on everyone, including his vice president Mike Pence, who he called a "wimp," per Vanity Fair.
According to Karl, McDaniel said, "You cannot do that. If you do, we will lose forever." Trump replied bluntly, saying, "Exactly. You lose forever without me. I don't care." Karl also writes that Trump vehemently denied this recollection of events during an interview.