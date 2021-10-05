What Is Mike Pence's Relationship Like With Donald Trump Today?

With the January 6 insurrection investigation heating up, some are curious about Mike Pence's relationship with Donald Trump. On the day of the insurrection, then-Vice President Mike Pence was overseeing the certification of the 2020 election results — which Trump hotly contested — when pro-Trump rioters attacked the U.S. Capitol. CNN reported that Pence and lawmakers had to be evacuated for safety while some insurrectionists shouted, "Hang Mike Pence!"

The Washington Post reported that Trump never called Pence on January 6 to see if he was safe or talk about responding to the insurrection at the Capitol. The outlet revealed that as Pence hid from the violent mob, Trump attacked his vice president on Twitter. Per the outlet, Trump tweeted, "Mike Pence didn't have the courage to do what should have been done to protect our Country and our Constitution, giving States a chance to certify a corrected set of facts, not the fraudulent or inaccurate ones which they were asked to previously certify. USA demands the truth!"

In Bob Woodward and Robert Costa's book "Peril," the authors claimed that Trump called Pence a "wimp" for not agreeing to overturn the U.S. presidential election. Trump allegedly told Pence (via Vanity Fair), "You can do this. I don't want to be your friend anymore if you don't do this." Based on the reports from January 6, it's a safe bet Pence and Trump are no longer close. However, their relationship seems to be rather complicated.