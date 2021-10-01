Has Mike Pence Spoken To Donald Trump Since No Longer Being In Office Together?

How Mike Pence and Donald Trump's relationship has evolved over time is very difficult to pinpoint. One moment they are up together, riding high over the success of their leadership decisions, and the next moment, Trump is screaming at Pence for not doing something that he wanted him to do.

Even a former senior administration official for Trump told the Washington Post about the turbulent relationship dynamic between these two. "Pence would spend hours in the Oval. Pence would come in, he'd get his daily brief and then he'd get word of when the president would be coming into the Oval and then he'd go over there and they'd spend hours together. For them to not speak anymore is a paradigm I just never would have imagined," they noted.

We've all experienced up-and-down relationships before, but when it is on a larger scale, like being president and vice president of a country, it probably can feel exhausting. That's why we are wondering what the status of their relationship is now that they're both living semi-normal lives as citizens. Also, has Pence been speaking to Trump after leaving the Oval Office? Here's what we know.