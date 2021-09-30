Donald Trump Faces Some Bad News In A New Poll Comparing Him Against Ron DeSantis For 2024 Support

Former President Donald Trump and his advisers seem to believe that his rumored 2024 presidential run will be a piece of cake. The assumption isn't shocking; after seeing his fan base storm the capitol in January, it's safe to believe Trump still has a lot of people rooting for him. Some people who first voted for Trump in 2016 and again in 2020 told The Atlantic why they just keep going back to the former 45th president.

"He was our last great hope, and almost did everything that he promised us, and then the coordinated worldwide attack to take him down along with our country happened," a correspondent said. "We are tired and exhausted, but we know that this man should be remembered in history as one of the greatest Presidents, ever. I'm proud to have supported him."

Even though Trump clearly has some loyalists who would love to see him take back the White House, a September poll conducted by GOP pollster Carter Wrenn (via Newsweek) shows that support for Trump may be dwindling. Read on to find out who's catching up to Trump in the race to clinch the GOP presidential nomination.