The New Anti-Trump Republican Group That Has The GOP Talking

Although many Republicans are standing by former President Donald Trump, Bloomberg reported that there's a new anti-Trump Republican group that has formed, hoping to end the chokehold he has on the GOP. A group of Republicans including Miles Taylor, Evan McMullin, and Mindy Finn are behind the Renew America Movement, which aims to beat "radical Republicans" in the next midterms and election.

The mission statement on Renew America Movement's website states it "will seek out, promote and campaign for candidates who live up to America's core principles, stand up for our freedoms, and serve our great nation with integrity." The group is "dedicated to creating a new political path forward, one that works for all Americans, and can win over the 'moderate middle' being abandoned by our political parties." The Renew America Movement says it aims to "beat back extremists infecting the GOP, and offer a unifying vision for our national future." Bloomberg explained that they plan to carry out their mission statement by raising millions to support or oppose candidates in the 2022 House and Senate races. They also plan to nominate candidates for the GOP primaries with the goal of trying to "run rational against radical," according to Taylor, who is the leader of the movement.

Trump, meanwhile, has denounced the movement, saying in a statement Taylor and company are "a group of RINOs and Losers who are coming out" to protest him.