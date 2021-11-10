Inside 90 Day Fiance's Rebecca Parrott's Terrifying Home Invasion

"90 Day Fiancé" star Rebecca Parrott experienced a terrifying incident at home that she's opening up with fans about on social media. The reality star hit the headlines for her romance with her husband, Zied Hakimi, and the two have been a big part of the TLC franchise, including appearing on Season 3 of "90 Day Fiancé: Before the 90 Days," Season 8 of the original show, and Season 4 of "90 Day Fiancé: What Now?"

Their appearances documented the ups and downs of life after Georgia native Rebecca met Zied, from Tunisia, on Facebook. The two faced several ups and downs as they started their romance, including plenty of opposition from Rebecca's daughter and son-in-law, who made no secret of the fact that they didn't exactly approve of the union.

But despite all the naysayers, the two still made things official and tied the knot. The TLC cameras rolled as the twosome walked down the aisle for an episode of "90 Day Fiancé" that aired in March, and the happy couple settled into newlywed life as Zied made the big move to the U.S. to be with Rebecca.

But Rebecca is now speaking out about a seriously scary moment that went down while Zied was away that left her fearing for her life.