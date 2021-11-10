Inside 90 Day Fiance's Rebecca Parrott's Terrifying Home Invasion
"90 Day Fiancé" star Rebecca Parrott experienced a terrifying incident at home that she's opening up with fans about on social media. The reality star hit the headlines for her romance with her husband, Zied Hakimi, and the two have been a big part of the TLC franchise, including appearing on Season 3 of "90 Day Fiancé: Before the 90 Days," Season 8 of the original show, and Season 4 of "90 Day Fiancé: What Now?"
Their appearances documented the ups and downs of life after Georgia native Rebecca met Zied, from Tunisia, on Facebook. The two faced several ups and downs as they started their romance, including plenty of opposition from Rebecca's daughter and son-in-law, who made no secret of the fact that they didn't exactly approve of the union.
But despite all the naysayers, the two still made things official and tied the knot. The TLC cameras rolled as the twosome walked down the aisle for an episode of "90 Day Fiancé" that aired in March, and the happy couple settled into newlywed life as Zied made the big move to the U.S. to be with Rebecca.
But Rebecca is now speaking out about a seriously scary moment that went down while Zied was away that left her fearing for her life.
Rebecca Parrott's break in
"90 Day Fiancé" star Rebecca Parrott got very candid about a home invasion on her TikTok account on November 9, filming herself as she recounted the ordeal that happened the night before. Rebecca described the incident as being "absolutely terrifying" and shared how she left her home "for about an hour" to go to a neighbours', leaving her apartment door unlocked.
When she returned, she locked the door and went to bed, then heard a suspicious sound and video called her mom. Rebecca's husband, Zied Hakimi, was not with her as he was working at night. "I saw somebody standing at my bedroom door. I just screamed!... At that point, they got scared because I guess they saw that I was on video with somebody," she said in the video.
Rebecca then heard another noise but didn't hear or see the person leave. She went to her front door and found it unlocked, suggesting the home invader had left. Thankfully, she was unharmed, but admitted the worst part was the assumption "they were waiting to do something to [her]."
She elaborated a little more in the caption, writing, "Every sound I hear scares me to death. I can't stop staring at my bedroom door where he was standing. I'm so angry and scared."
The ordeal came after a "rough couple of months" for the star. Rebecca told fans on Instagram in September she was having some family trouble that she wanted to keep "private."