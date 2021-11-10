The Real Reason Brian Williams Is Leaving NBC News After 28 Years

It's the end of an era for renowned news anchor Brian Williams. After spearheading various programs at MSNBC and NBC News, he has decided to part ways with the network following the expiration of his contract at the end of the year. "This is the end of a chapter and the beginning of another," Williams said in a statement, per CNN. "There are many things I want to do, and I'll pop up again somewhere. For the next few months, I'll be with my family, the people I love most and the people who enabled my career to happen. I will reflect on the kindness people have shown me, and I will pay it forward."

Rashida Jones, president of MSNBC, expressed the network's gratitude towards Williams. She also confirmed that his departure is largely due to his desire to spend more time with his family. "After nearly three decades as an award-winning journalist and anchor at MSNBC and NBC News, Brian Williams has informed us he would like to take the coming months to spend time with his family," she wrote in a memo, per The Hollywood Reporter. "We and our viewers will miss his penetrating questions and thoughtful commentary. Please join me in expressing our deep gratitude for 28 years of devoted service to our viewers and wishing him the very best."

While both parties are adamant that Williams is leaving for personal reasons, there may be more to the story than meets the eye.