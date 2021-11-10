The Terrifying Thing John Stamos Found In His House

John Stamos is the proud father of one, and to be quite honest, we love seeing his relationship with his son Billy play out on social media. In 2018, Stamos announced on Instagram that he and Caitlin McHugh were expecting their first child together. At 54, Stamos became a dad for the first time (via CNN), and we all knew that if he were anything like his character, Uncle Jesse, on "Full House," then he would knock the whole fatherhood thing out of the park. It turns out, he has.

The actor shares many photos of his son on social media and can't help but gush over how thankful he is for his squad. "Sometimes I have to pinch myself and ask what I did to deserve such a beautiful family. The word gratitude is hardly enough, but I am grateful!" He wrote on Instagram in October alongside a photo of himself, his son, and McHugh. Stamos has also frequently raved about being a dad in interviews. "Six months in or so I was like, 'I love my son, but I don't feel that connection that I always thought I would,' and [Bob] Saget said to me, 'Just wait until he laughs at you one time. You do a joke, and he laughs at you,'" he said on "Good Morning America" in September. "And then Billy did that, and we've been connected ever since." Um, adorbs!

However, parenthood can be stressful, and Stamos' recent Twitter post is extremely ... that.