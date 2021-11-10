Who Is The Famous Model Scott Disick Was Just Spotted With, Hana Cross?

All eyes are on Kourtney Kardashian in the wake of her engagement to Blink-182 drummer Travis Barker — but fans haven't forgotten about Kourtney's ex, Scott Disick. As one person tweeted, "Is someone checking in on Scott Disick at this time??" Others noted how Kourtney's engagement was sure to be painful for Scott, as he had once proposed to Kourtney in 2011, only to be turned down. "I always thought Kourtney Kardashian was anti marriage," one fan wrote. "Whole time she was just anti marrying Scott Disick. Yikes!"

Though the couple split in 2015, Kourtney appeared to be the reason why many of Scott's subsequent relationships failed. On the Season 20 premiere of "Keeping Up With the Kardashians," Scott revealed that his ex-girlfriend, Sofia Richie, had given him an ultimatum: her or Kourtney. For Scott, it was a no-brainer. "I'm never going to give up my relationship with Kourtney and the co-parenting we have," the "Flip It Like Disick" star said, per Fox News. In August, Scott sent a jealous DM to another of Kourtney's exes, Younes Bendjima, where he shamed Kourtney for engaging in PDA with Travis Barker. The whole thing got worse after Younes put Scott on blast and displayed the message on his Instagram stories, leading then-girlfriend Amelia Hamlin to dump Scott like a hot potato.

As of November, Scott has been seen stepping out with another model — but will this one last the test of time?