Who Is The Famous Model Scott Disick Was Just Spotted With, Hana Cross?
All eyes are on Kourtney Kardashian in the wake of her engagement to Blink-182 drummer Travis Barker — but fans haven't forgotten about Kourtney's ex, Scott Disick. As one person tweeted, "Is someone checking in on Scott Disick at this time??" Others noted how Kourtney's engagement was sure to be painful for Scott, as he had once proposed to Kourtney in 2011, only to be turned down. "I always thought Kourtney Kardashian was anti marriage," one fan wrote. "Whole time she was just anti marrying Scott Disick. Yikes!"
Though the couple split in 2015, Kourtney appeared to be the reason why many of Scott's subsequent relationships failed. On the Season 20 premiere of "Keeping Up With the Kardashians," Scott revealed that his ex-girlfriend, Sofia Richie, had given him an ultimatum: her or Kourtney. For Scott, it was a no-brainer. "I'm never going to give up my relationship with Kourtney and the co-parenting we have," the "Flip It Like Disick" star said, per Fox News. In August, Scott sent a jealous DM to another of Kourtney's exes, Younes Bendjima, where he shamed Kourtney for engaging in PDA with Travis Barker. The whole thing got worse after Younes put Scott on blast and displayed the message on his Instagram stories, leading then-girlfriend Amelia Hamlin to dump Scott like a hot potato.
As of November, Scott has been seen stepping out with another model — but will this one last the test of time?
Hana Cross has dated some of Hollywood's A-listers
On November 8, the Daily Mail reported that Scott Disick had been seen dining with British model Hana Cross at Nobu in Malibu. According to the outlet, the duo exited the restaurant together, with Hana sporting "a beaming smile." The sushi dinner was the first time that Scott and Hana were spotted together after Scott allegedly spent time with another 23-year-old model — Elizabeth Grace Lindley — in October.
Hana might be on par with Scott's track record for young female celebrities, but this isn't her first rodeo dating a famous man. Per Daily Mail, Hana was linked to British actor Rafferty Law as recently as August. After the two were spotted "kissing and cuddling" at a festival in London, a source told the outlet that "they are 100% dating" and "were all over each other" at the event.
Prior to her fling with Law, Hana dated Brooklyn Beckham for nine months. According to The Sun, things didn't end amicably, and Hana wrote a breakup song about her "mean" ex, who she said went back on his word after promising to stay friends post-split. Though the relationship lasted nearly a year, Brooklyn's parents, David and Victoria Beckham, weren't Hana's biggest fans. In June 2019, the Daily Mail claimed that a series of public fights led David to encourage Brooklyn to get some distance from his then-girlfriend. Here's to hoping Scott and Hana find happiness, whether with each other, or someone else.