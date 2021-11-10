Mary Trump's New Project Shades Estranged Family

Over a year after Mary Trump, the niece of ex-President Donald Trump, published her (bestselling) Trump family tell-all, it seems that the extended family's most vocal opponent of her uncle's presidency still has a few tricks up her sleeve.

Well after the July 2020 publication date of "Too Much and Never Enough," the author and clinical psychologist has continued to give interviews on mainstream networks, expounding upon how the former commander-in-chief's psychological makeup — paired with largely problematic social media platforms — has created a lethal mixture which still poses a national societal threat. (Notably, Mary Trump was also found to be the anonymous source who leaked her uncle's 2018 tax returns to The New York Times, which either directly or indirectly is connected to the current, multiple Trump Organization scandals.)

Now, according to Mary's Twitter feed, it seems her crusade against the more (allegedly) corrupt members of her family has yet another chapter in the form of a new project. This will see her work against the ingrained values of her family — namely "cruelty," in the name of "kindness." Here's what she's up to.