Mary Trump's New Project Shades Estranged Family
Over a year after Mary Trump, the niece of ex-President Donald Trump, published her (bestselling) Trump family tell-all, it seems that the extended family's most vocal opponent of her uncle's presidency still has a few tricks up her sleeve.
Well after the July 2020 publication date of "Too Much and Never Enough," the author and clinical psychologist has continued to give interviews on mainstream networks, expounding upon how the former commander-in-chief's psychological makeup — paired with largely problematic social media platforms — has created a lethal mixture which still poses a national societal threat. (Notably, Mary Trump was also found to be the anonymous source who leaked her uncle's 2018 tax returns to The New York Times, which either directly or indirectly is connected to the current, multiple Trump Organization scandals.)
Now, according to Mary's Twitter feed, it seems her crusade against the more (allegedly) corrupt members of her family has yet another chapter in the form of a new project. This will see her work against the ingrained values of her family — namely "cruelty," in the name of "kindness." Here's what she's up to.
Mary Trump is making a newsletter to spread kindness
Mary Trump tweeted her announcement for her latest project on November 10, which she stated she had been working on for some time. Called "The Good in Us," Mary's endeavor is in the form of a Substack newsletter, which she described as an attempt to "come together to save American democracy, or at least have fun while trying," per the tweet.
In a subsequent post, Mary described the impetus of her newsletter, which she dated back to her uncle's landscape-changing victory in 2016. "After the 2016 election, I began to wonder if America was following Donald's lead and, like my family, treating kindness as weakness and cruelty as something to be admired. Or was I seeing patterns where none existed," Mary wrote. "But, no, I wasn't making anything up," she added. "Over time it became clear that our country was becoming an outsize version of my family with the Republican Party leading the charge in making cruelty their only currency."
The announcement came only one day after Mary went to bat for "Sesame Street" star Big Bird regarding Senator Ted Cruz's Twitter attack against the children's TV show character and COVID-19 vaccines. In her response to Cruz's post, Mary extolled Big Bird's nature as "kind," "compassionate," and "empathetic" — the same virtues her new project plans to focus on.